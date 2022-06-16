6.10 - Buckingham Palace Stakes (Handicap)

Soar Above has been in good form on Polytrack but has never won beyond 6f on Turf. Oo De Lally finished strongly into second at York, with Path Of Thunder fourth, and has William Carver’s 3lb claim in his favour. Spirit Of Light made late gains at Chester but the fifth that day, FOOLS RUSH IN, had no luck and ended up losing a shoe and with a slipping saddle. Hugo Palmer has booked up-and-claiming 5lb claimer Harry Davies for this and the four-year-old is nicely treated. River Nymph should get closer to the Victoria Cup winner Vafortino on better terms, though Benoit De La Sayette again claims 5lb off the latter so he goes on the shortlist. Charlie Hills pair, The Attorney and Tanmawwy, are still at the right end of the handicap and Montassib won as he liked on his handicap debut at Goodwood, though a 10lb rise looks harsh.