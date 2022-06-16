Check out our tip for the next race at Royal Ascot - the Buckingham Palace Stakes (Handicap).
Soar Above has been in good form on Polytrack but has never won beyond 6f on Turf. Oo De Lally finished strongly into second at York, with Path Of Thunder fourth, and has William Carver’s 3lb claim in his favour. Spirit Of Light made late gains at Chester but the fifth that day, FOOLS RUSH IN, had no luck and ended up losing a shoe and with a slipping saddle. Hugo Palmer has booked up-and-claiming 5lb claimer Harry Davies for this and the four-year-old is nicely treated. River Nymph should get closer to the Victoria Cup winner Vafortino on better terms, though Benoit De La Sayette again claims 5lb off the latter so he goes on the shortlist. Charlie Hills pair, The Attorney and Tanmawwy, are still at the right end of the handicap and Montassib won as he liked on his handicap debut at Goodwood, though a 10lb rise looks harsh.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133. Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.