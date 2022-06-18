5.00 Royal Ascot - Blackrod

Prince Lancelot is a two-times Listed winner and had compatriot Batwan behind at Chantilly last month, though both would have preferred easier ground. Only one winner in the last 11 years has been drawn in single figures so last year's runner-up Fresh, who has headed the ante-post market since a cracking run in the Victoria Cup here, has a stiff task.

Rohaan, the winner a year ago, is much better than he's been showing at Group level and can make a bold bid. Jumby is consistent enough at this level and has a favoured wide berth but was behind BLACKROD when Michael Dods' charge scored at Newmarket and the latter gets the vote in a typical wide-open affair. Marco Botti's horses are going well though hat-trick seeking Silver Samurai is drawn low as is Irish raider Quarantine Dreams who has been racing in Listed company.