3.40 - Ribblesdale Stakes (Fillies' Group 2)

It’s disappointing that Oaks runner-up Emily Upjohn has not been declared but Life Of Dreams was second to her in the Musidora on just her second start. History won a Group 3 at Leopardstown before running in the Irish 1,000 Guineas while Mystic Wells was only beaten a head in the Oaks Trial at Lingfield. MAGICAL LAGOON showed she had trained on when only beaten a short-head by Concert Hall in a Listed race at Navan in April. The form of that contest has worked out really well and she holds History on collateral form. Sea Silk Road showed a willing attitude to get up at Goodwood and Mukaddamah hasn’t done a lot wrong so can’t be ignored.