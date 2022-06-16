Sporting Life
Magical Lagoon wins at the Curragh
Next race tip: 3.40 Royal Ascot - Ribblesdale Stakes

By Sporting Life
15:06 · THU June 16, 2022

Check out our tip for the next race at Royal Ascot - the Group Two Ribblesdale Stakes.

3.40 - Ribblesdale Stakes (Fillies' Group 2)

It’s disappointing that Oaks runner-up Emily Upjohn has not been declared but Life Of Dreams was second to her in the Musidora on just her second start. History won a Group 3 at Leopardstown before running in the Irish 1,000 Guineas while Mystic Wells was only beaten a head in the Oaks Trial at Lingfield. MAGICAL LAGOON showed she had trained on when only beaten a short-head by Concert Hall in a Listed race at Navan in April. The form of that contest has worked out really well and she holds History on collateral form. Sea Silk Road showed a willing attitude to get up at Goodwood and Mukaddamah hasn’t done a lot wrong so can’t be ignored.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133. Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

