French Guineas previews: Newmarket winners bid for doubles

Jim Bolger’s Poetic Flare, a tenacious winner of this month’s 2000 Guineas at Newmarket, is one of 12 set to do battle on Sunday following final declarations.

Aidan O’Brien’s Newmarket heroine Mother Earth is one of a field of 14 for the French 1000 Guineas on the same card.

Poetic Flare forms part of a twin Irish challenge in the 2000 Guineas, alongside O’Brien’s Dewhurst winner St Mark’s Basilica, while Lambourn trainer Archie Watson sends his Greenham Stakes runner-up Mehmento to take on the home contingent.