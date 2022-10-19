We round up the action from Newmarket on Wednesday as some quality-looking juvenile races gave plenty of clues for the future.

Cannon fires in Buick and Appleby treble Regal Honour might not have achieved as much as some of his peers at the same stage of their careers, but trainer Charlie Appleby admits he is confident he will be high up in the pecking order come the spring after getting off the mark at Newmarket. The son of Dubawi, who is a half-brother to dual Group One winner Rizeena, built on an encouraging debut over course and distance 26 days ago to score at the second time of asking in the Stephen Rowley Remembered Novice Stakes. Although taking time to warm to the task the 5/6 favourite appeared to get better the further he went in the seven furlong contest to gather a real head of steam late on and collar chief market rival Greek Order by a neck in the hands of recently-crowned champion jockey William Buick.

Appleby said: “He still looked pretty raw there and three down, he has come under the pump but he responds well as we saw on his first start. Once he hits that rising ground, he is away. That is him done for the year and we will see where we are in the spring. “William said that he is still raw and had to urge him a bit but he was always confident he was going to get there. It looks like a mile and a quarter will suit him going forward but whether we start him over that or a mile first time then step him up to a mile and a quarter we will see. “He is a nice horse and you can’t not be excited really. Others have been there and done that and they’ve got that ace card on him but I’m pretty confident stepping forward he will be joining them in the spring next year." Winners were presented with their trophies by Patricia Rowley, widow of lifelong racing fan and former Newmarket Annual Member Stephen Rowley, who passed away aged 72 in October 2020. Mrs Rowley said: “Stephen would have absolutely loved to be here but his spirit is still here. We moved from Hornchurch to just outside Bury St Edmunds just over seven years ago so we became annual members when we came up here. “We were in a couple of syndicates with James Fanshawe and I’m waiting to go into another one and I’m also in another with Kevin de Philippart de Foy. We were part of the Fred Archer Racing Syndicate as Stephen loved the history of the sport and Fred Archer. “I’ve had a wonderful day. Just coming here is lovely. It is all about Stephen today and this couldn’t be better.”

The application of first time cheekpieces appeared to work their magic on Cannon Rock, who demonstrated that stamina is very much his forte when providing Appleby and Buick with further success in the Home Of Racing Maiden Stakes. After claiming the race 12 months ago with subsequent St Leger runner-up New London the pair teamed up to land the mile and a quarter prize again after the gelded son of Fastnet Rock prevailed by three quarters of a length. Appleby said of the 9/2 winner: “He was very raw on his first start and he has already been gelded. He has cheekpieces on but full credit to the team. After his first start he didn’t excite us much. “I was away last weekend but they said he surprised them how much he come forward. He has gone and outstayed them basically. I’m sure we will have a bit of fun with him.” The Appleby-Buick three-timer was complete as 3/1 chance Castle Way readily won the British EBF Future Stayers Nursery from the John and Thady Gosden-trained One World (11/4), with stablemate and 5/2 favourite One Nation back in third.

Hannon thinking big with filly Classic-winning trainer Richard Hannon believes he could have a black type filly on his hands in Mammas Girl who received quotes for next year’s QIPCO 1000 Guineas after making a striking debut at Newmarket today. After being forced to shelve plans to run the daughter of Havana Grey earlier in the season, the Marlborough handler saw his patience rewarded after the Amo Racing-owned filly claimed division two of the Discover Newmarket Fillies’ Restricted Novice Stakes. Bursting past her rivals down the centre of the track under the well supported 3/1 favourite maintained a relentless gallop all the way to the line to defeat fellow debutant Ribla by two lengths in the seven-furlong contest.

Following the race Mammas Girl was introduced at 40/1 for the QIPCO 1000 Guineas by Paddy Power while William Hill were further impressed after making her 33/1 for the same race. Hannon, speaking away from the track, said: “She is a very nice filly and we think a lot of her. She is related to a decent horse we trained called Master Of War who won a Listed race at Newbury after the July Festival.

Sean Levey returns on Mammas Girl

“She went a bit weak on me in the spring as I thought she would be a Queen Mary horse for Royal Ascot but it was lovely to see her get the seven furlongs well. She will be a lovely filly next year and she looks a black type filly. “She did well to get the seven furlongs as she pulled pretty hard. The owners have Persian Force going out to the Breeders’ Cup soon and it looks like they have another nice horse on their hands. “She will definitely get a mile and she could be a Guineas filly next year. She has won a Newmarket maiden well and though there are still options for her this year. We could look at a Guineas trial next year for her.”

Sparkling Glass makes fine start Marco Botti appeared to take the wraps off a potentially smart type in Gold As Glass (16/1) who made her debut a triumphant one with victory in division one of the same contest, which she claimed by a nose from 2/1 favourite Marie Laveau. Botti said: “I think the race probably suited Gold As Glass more than Twilight Kiss. She had done the hard work. Speaking to Neil (Callan, who rode Twilight Kiss) he said she was in front on her own and just idled and had her ears pricked. “He said she probably could have done with some company what with the head wind out there as well. I still like her and is a filly long term could be very useful having said that this filly had been working nicely. “I was a bit disappointed they divided the race as both are nice fillies. This was no surprise as she had been working well and I do like her but it was her first day at school and you never know. “She hit the front and Hollie (Doyle) said it helped her when the runner-up got to her girths. We will have to speak to the owners but my initial thought was to put her away. She is not fully furnished and will be a better three year old. “I’d say she would be more of a miler than a stayer but they can change over the winter.”