Newmarket Wednesday review & replays: Derby dream alive for Anzac Day

A review of the pick of Wednesday's action from Newmarket including victory for the Andrew Balding-trained Anzac Day.

Derby dream alive for Day team Dreams of having a runner in next year’s Betfred Derby at Epsom Downs moved a step closer for Anzac Day who secured what connections described as an "absolutely fantastic" success in the Visit racingtv.com Maiden Stakes at Newmarket. The Andrew Balding-trained colt, who is named after Australia’s national day of remembrance, built on an encouraging debut fourth at Goodwood after turning the mile and a quarter contest into a one horse race. Striking the front around three furlongs from home, the son of 2014 Derby hero Australia quickly bagged the stands side rail before bounding on relentlessly out in front under James Doyle to score going away by five lengths from newcomer Tribal Star. Following the race Anzac Day was introduced at 25/1 for the Derby by Paddy Power.

Sue Johnson, of owners Brook Farm Bloodstock, said of the 13/2 winner: “He was absolutely fantastic. We expected him to come on for the run at Goodwood but not to win in the style that he did. “He was slow away at Goodwood but he was just learning on the job. Jason (Watson) said once he clicked at Goodwood he really went and he finished encouragingly. “We are dreaming of the Derby next year but we need to talk to Andrew first. We are the dreamers and he is the realist, but you buy into racing for the dream.” Point made by Appleby and Buick Charlie Appleby watched on with delight after Point Sur shone brightest of them all to add his name to a growing list of promising horses for next season after getting off the mark at the second attempt in the Visit racingtv.com Maiden Stakes. Named after a lighthouse located of the California coast, the son of Too Darn Hot put his previous course form to good use when getting the better of a late battle in the seven-furlong prize with runner-up Native Warrior by a head.

Appleby said of the successful 13/8 favourite: “He put his experience to good use. He is a horse with a nice pedigree and we know his family. Next year stepping up in trip he is a horse who we will see further improvement from. “He was a horse that we were keen to get another run into. The ground is testing out there and probably in some ways I don’t think he handled the ground, but it brought his stamina into play as on pedigree he has an abundance of it. "To be fair Kevin Stott, who rode him last time, said you could probably leave the hood off but I thought I will give him one more experience in it up here then put him away. He won’t go out to Dubai, and he will winter here before we look at something in the spring. It could come into the category of being a Feilden (Stakes) type of horse next year.” Rest of the action... George Downing believes High Point (6/1) has got no shortage of options to look at next year after showing an abundance of stamina to run out a ready winner of the feature British EBF Ruby Anniversary Nursery Handicap. After appearing to appreciate the step up to a mile and a quarter when opening his account at Windsor last time out the Eve Johnson Houghton-trained son of New Bay added to that effort over the same trip when prevailing by a length from Monterosa. Downing said: “He is a proper galloper and he hadn’t really had the trips to run over until his last one. I thought his last effort was good at Windsor. There was a question mark if he was good enough in this class. “We were quite confident coming in as he was in good form at home and he showed how good he is today. He will possibly stay a mile and three quarters next year on similar kind of ground. He has got a lot of avenues to look down next year so I’m quite happy with him. “The way I see him is that he could be a good quality handicapper moving into next year.”

Shemozzle returns after debut success at Newmarket

Ralph Beckett is one of a handful of trainers that will not want the 2023 campaign to come to an end after Shemozzle (2/1 favourite) continued what has been the best season of his career with a debut victory in the racingtv.com Fillies’ Restricted Novice Stakes. One of two runners in the seven-furlong event for Classic-winning handler Beckett, alongside stablemate Malinka, the daughter of Gleneagles showed a likeable attitude when defying her inexperience to get the better of So Logical by three quarters of a length. Beckett said: “Both fillies had shown up well at home and I think the other filly needed it a bit more than this one. I trained her mother (Sibilance) and she was quite good as she was placed in the Michael Seely Stakes. She was quite good and hopefully this filly can do the same. “She didn’t come to me until quite late and she has pretty much got there on her own. I’m very pleased she has won for her owner. She will get a mile no problem. The other filly (So Logical) had the rail, but she still showed a good attitude to get past her.”

Feigning Madness - followed in famous hoofprints

Madness follows in famous hoofprints Feigning Madness followed in the hoofprints of some talented individuals after maintaining his unbeaten record when completing a double for Ralph Beckett in the British Stallion Studs EBF Future Stayers Novice Stakes. Plenty of subsequent top class performers have emerged from the mile prize most notably 2021 St Leger hero Hurricane Lane who landed the 2020 renewal and multiple Group One scorer Cracksman, who claimed the 2016 prize before the race restrictions were changed. Appearing to need every yard of the trip the son of Ulysses backed up his debut Newbury success when getting up almost on the line to deny debutant Harper’s Destiny by a nose to give winning jockey Hector Crouch his second winner on the card.

Beckett said of the 9/4 winner: “He never looked like winning as he was just green. He looked green at Newbury and he fell in a bit and he did the same today. He is a nice horse to win under a penalty as that takes a bit of doing. “He surprised us at Newbury and I didn’t think he would know enough that is why I started him over seven furlongs. He galloped right out to the line. Next year he will want all of a mile and a half. “I think we will end up rolling the dice with a nice race in the spring and see how he goes.” Godolphin team double up Mountain Song took a break from her role as a lead horse to register a first victory on the turf and complete a double for trainer Appleby and William Buick in the Every Race Live On Racing TV Fillies’ Handicap which the 11/2 chance secured by three quarters of a length Appleby said: “She has toughed it out there. She has been a semi-consistent filly. She was beaten on the soft ground at Ascot, but we rode her more prominently today. “She has been leading the likes of Dance Sequence this year and that is what is she will be doing again next year.”