Newmarket Wednesday reports, reaction and free video replays

Check out the reports, reaction and free video replays from day two of the Newmarket Craven Meeting.

French star Sajir claims Abernant Sajir looked like a sprinter going places after setting up a return to Group One company when maintaining his unbeaten start to the year in the Blandford Bloodstock Abernant Stakes. The son of Make Believe vindicated his connections to swerve a tilt at the Al Quoz Sprint at Meydan earlier this month when showing a neat turn off foot late on to plunder the Group Three contest under Oisin Murphy. Having made a winning return to action last season the Andre Fabre-trained four year old appeared to lose his way slightly, however there was no signs of that happening again this term as he readily added to his comeback success in a Listed event at Chantilly. Sitting just off the early pace, which was cut out by last year’s Ayr Gold Cup winner Lethal Levi, the 2/1 joint-favourite found the gaps appear at the right time before pressing on into a lead he would hold all the way to the line. Although Grand Grey made rapid headway from the rear of the field it was not enough to reel in Sajir, who crossed the line with half a length in hand.

Ted Voute, racing manager to owner Prince Faisal, said: “We have had our eyes set on trying to make him a stallion at some point at either six or seven furlongs.

He was on the better ground this side and the filly looked a bit free, however I thought she was the danger with all that form behind her. I’m delighted and Prince Faisal is here and he watched from upstairs so he is delighted. Prince Faisal raced Make Believe and bought him as a foal so this is a nice start to the season. “He started like this last year, but he got an abscess in his near hind and it kept opening up during the season and he kept not quite firing, although he ran well each time. We won in France the other day and we wanted to go to the Al Quoz, but we didn’t think he was battle brave enough and Andre came up with the idea of coming here as it sits right and it would make a bit more of a man of him. Over the winter he flourished and you could see today he was a stand out in the paddock as he had a great coat on him.” And following the race Voute hinted that a trip to Royal Ascot for the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes could now be on the agenda for Sajir. He said: “Oisin said he wouldn’t be out of place in trying to go to the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes at Ascot. If we are going to make him a stallion then that is where we might ought to aim, but that will be decided by Prince Faisal and Andre. “The stiff six at Ascot should suit him and we have also got York (for the City Of York Stakes) that we could play around with looking at as long as we convince Andre to leave Deauville alone!”

High Stock wins the Wood Ditton

Balding run continues in Wood Ditton High Stock looked to be another above average individual to come off trainer Andrew Balding’s production line when continuing his flying start to the season in the bet365 Wood Ditton Maiden Stakes. Having already unleashed a number of smart looking three year olds, with more still to come, the son of Dubawi added his name to that growing roster to make a winning debut in the mile prize. Travelling into the race in eye-catching fashion close to the stands side rail the 11/2 chance demonstrated the best of his battling abilities close to the line to master the rallying Spy Kingdom by a head.

Balding said: “He is a horse we like a lot, but I thought it might be a bit sharp for him today as he will stay further in time. David (Probert) gave him a lovely ride and he stuck at it and just got it done. He was just running around a little bit as he was a bit green and the rail helped him no question. “He has done half of what the others have done at home in preparation because he had a few niggles last year so he hasn’t done as much as them, but we have always liked him and he will improve a lot for the run. “He is not in the Dante, or anything particularly fancy, but there is always Ascot if we need more time and that is more likely. I think we will try a bit further with him next time for sure.”

Double Rush wins the opener at Newmarket

Rush continues to progress Charlie Hills has trained his fair share of smart sprinters and Double Rush appears to be another heading in the right direction after securing a first win on turf in the bet365 Handicap at Newmarket. After opening his account with a front running success at Wolverhampton 16 days ago the son of Blue Point added to that tally when cashing in off his opening mark of 85 in the six furlong contest. Although unable to dictate matters like last time out the 9/4 favourite showed a willing attitude late on when bursting through inside the final furlong to get the better of stablemate Bob Mali by a length and a quarter.

Hills said: “He did make all in a novice, but that was a different test to this and we wanted to teach him to race properly here. Jason (Watson) gave him a lovely ride. He could have handled the dip a bit better and I think he will be better on a flatter track. The horses weren’t quite right last season and he has probably got in here off a nice mark. “There is a nice race up at York for him before Royal Ascot and we might go straight there, however there is also another race like this back here next month, but I feel a flatter track will suit him better. I think he will be a nice improving three year old throughout the season.”

Swiss Lightning edges home at Newmarket

Lightning strikes for Gosdens Swiss Lightning rewarded favourite backers when securing a tenacious success on her second start in the Rossdales Maiden Fillies’ Stakes. After finishing eighth in a heavy ground maiden over course and distance at the back end of last season the daughter of Night Of Thunder built on that experience to complete doubles for John and Thady Gosden and Kieran Shoemark. When push came to shove in the seven furlong contest the 2/1 favourite rolled up her sleeves to stick her neck out where it mattered to get the better of an entertaining three-way battle by a head from Stellenbosch.

