Newmarket Tuesdsday reports, reaction and free video replays

Check out the race reports, reaction and free video replays from the opening day of the Newmarket Craven Meeting.

Persica claims biggest pot to date Richard Hannon can look forward to taking aim at Group One prizes once again with Persica, who scooped the biggest pot of his career with victory in the bet365 Earl Of Sefton Stakes. Having failed to see out an extended one mile three furlongs in the Winter Derby at Southwell 52 days ago the son of New Bay, who finished eighth in last year’s Champion Stakes, looked much more at ease dropped back down in trip in the Group Three test. Plenty of eyes were on last year’s Derby runner-up Ambiente Friendly, who was making his stable debut for trainer James Owen, however his challenge soon fell short as the nine furlong contest started to really heat up. Travelling well in the hands of Ryan Moore the 3/1 chance looked the winner some way out before moving into a lead he would hold on to all the way to the line entering the final quarter mile of the race. Although 2/1 favourite, and winner of the race for the past two years, Ottoman Fleet, moved off in pursuit of Persica he could only stay on the one pace with two and a half lengths separating the pair at the line.

Hannon said: “That suited him there. He definitely didn’t get it at Southwell when we went an extended one mile three furlongs, but that was a bit of a gamble. We wanted to take him to Saudi Arabia, but that didn’t work out so we stayed for the Winter Derby. He has been working well for a while and he is a good horse. He will turn up somewhere smart and win a very good race one day. There has been a lot of interest to buy him, but these horses are hard to make and they take a long time to make." Following the race Hannon hinted that Persica could now be given an outing in the Boylesports Lockinge Stakes, which he was trimmed from 33/1 into 12/1 by Paddy Power, at Newbury next month. Hannon added: “If it turns up soft ground I wouldn’t mind taking a chance with him as he enjoys that and a fast run mile would suit him perfectly. He could travel a bit. He could travel anywhere. He is a very good horse with a high cruising speed. A mile and a quarter on soft ground stretches him at the very top level, which it was at Ascot. I’ve no doubt he will get to the top level, but conditions will have to suit him."

Almeric wins the Feilden Stakes

Hannon at the double There was to be more success on the card for Hannon, who had more than one reason to smile following the victory of newcomer Harry’s Girl in the Bet Boost At bet365 EBF Maiden Fillies’ Stakes. Not only does the Herridge handler train the daughter of Harry Angel, but he also owns a quarter of the two-year-old, who was picked up for just £36,000 as a yearling. Although slowly away in the five furlong contest the 7/1 chance picked up well under Tom Marquand to defeat Ruby’s Angel by three-quarters-of-a length to set up a potential tilt at the Listed Clipper EBF Marygate Fillies’ Stakes at York.

The trainer said: “She is a lovely filly and I have a quarter of her. She hasn’t done loads. I put her in the race as there weren't many declared. There is a fillies race tomorrow, but I thought we would take our chance here and she has done really well. I always worry about my horses on soft ground, but I didn’t know if she would or wouldn’t, but Ross Doyle (bloodstock agent) felt she might well like the softer ground. “She is in the Super Sprint and I always said that is probably her Derby, but we might have to change tact and find a Listed race. She might well be an Ascot filly. The way she did that I was very pleased with. She hasn’t done loads, and you could tell that as she missed the gate, but she quickened up lovely. She is a fast learner and she found it fairly natural. We might well go to York for the Marygate.”

Harry's Girl makes a winning debut

Balding team work back form French Derby Almeric moved a significant step closer to an outing in the French Derby after surviving a stewards inquiry to continue Andrew Balding’s flying start to the season in the bet365 Feilden Stakes. Arriving on the back of a novice win at Nottingham on his second start last season the son Study Of Man added to that success up to Listed level on his return to action. With early pacesetter Green Storm setting a ferocious pace up front it turned out to be a race that few truly got into with plenty waving the white flag before the closing stages. As Green Storm gave way it was left to Almeric and eventual runner-up King Of Cities to do battle as the field entered the final two furlongs of the nine furlong event. Although King Of Cities appeared to hold the crucial advantage next to the rail he could not contain Almeric late on with the 11/4 favourite pulling out more late on before scoring by a length.

Balding said: “He is a smart horse and we were pretty hopeful going into today. It is great for Miss Rausing as he is home bred and a lovely horse going forward. I was worried he was lugging to the left, but Oisin (Murphy) said he was just getting tired as they went very hard. He was probably running on fumes a little bit at the end. He is a smart horse. I think it was more the ground, and the pace the race was run at (as to why he was running on fumes). It was a searching gallop and they were getting tired." An outing in the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Dante Stakes at York on May 15th appears to be next on the agenda for Almeric ahead of a trip to France. Balding added: “He has got a French Derby entry, Irish Derby entry and German Derby entry. I’m delighted to win today and we will see how things pan out. I think the likelihood is that we will look at York and France would be the preferred option.” As for trainer Richard Hannon he retains plenty of faith that King Of Cities will fulfil his potential at three despite his latest reversal. Hannon added: “He has improved massively from two to three. I’m delighted with his run as he will improve massively for that. I was disappointed with his run at the end of last year in the Haynes, Hanson & Clark. He has always been such a classy gentleman to deal with. “He is by the best stallion in the world, and he has a very good pedigree, so I’m sure there are Group races in him. The way he relaxes so much he has a chance of getting a mile and a half, but a mile and a quarter looked like his top end there, but the ground was very soft.”

More Thunder powers to victory in the opener at Newmarket

Thunder strikes at first attempt for Haggas More Thunder shook his rivals to the core when powering home late on to make a winning stable debut in the Weatherbys With Venatour Racing Handicap. One of three horses to join William Haggas over the winter from the now retired Sir Michael Stoute the son of Night Of Thunder made an instant impression in the six furlong contest. Having won over a mile-and-a-quarter at Nottingham for his previous trainer, it looked a bold move by the Classic-winning handler to revert the Saeed Suhail-owned gelding down in trip. But it appeared to be a masterstroke by Haggas with the 10/1 chance bursting through late on in the day under Tom Marquand to fly past runner-up Aramram and prevail by a length-and three quarters.

