A review of the action from Newmarket on Tuesday, day one of the bet365 Craven Meeting.

Fleet strikes again at Newmarket Ottoman Fleet enhanced his impressive course record at Newmarket’s Rowley Mile on Tuesday after scooping the biggest success of his career when coming from last to first to land the bet365 Earl Of Sefton Stakes. Arriving with two Listed victories at the track to his name the Sea The Stars gelding made it three wins from five starts at the course when making his race fitness count from three starts in Dubai this year to land the first Group Three victory of his career. Anchored at the rear of the field for much of the nine furlong contest the 6/4 favourite steadily worked his way into contention under William Buick before being delivered with his challenge inside the final quarter of a mile. Once hitting the front just outside the final furlong pole the well supported market leader quickly put the race to bed to defeat the previously unbeaten Poker Face by two lengths and complete 6.5/1 doubles for both Appleby and Buick.

Appleby, who teamed up with Buick to land last year’s renewal with Master Of The Seas said: “Chatting with William there the race was set up for him. He is seems to bring his A game here to be honest. He has been kept busy during the winter and he ran three solid races (in Dubai) but he just kept bumping into one. “We came here confident that he was fit and well and conditions were there to suit. William did say that conditions out there did suit him. With a bit of ease in the ground he is a lot more confident on it. He just likes a target and William gave him a confident ride “I think from half way I was pretty confident. I know Poker Face is a nice horse and he travelled into the race well and I’m sure with experience he will progress nicely but once they met that rising ground it was going to be hard to pass him. “For whatever reason he enjoys it here. Whether it is the lack of travelling or if it is the undulations out there that help him along I don’t know but he is pretty solid here. “He came in when they had that warm week here. The key thing is the first 48 hours to five days and if it is cold then it is a bit of shock like it would be to us all but if you got that time to acclimatise a little bit that helps.” As for future plans Appleby suggested that Ottoman Fleet could now be in line for a short break ahead of return to the track later in the season. He added: “I’d not really thought beyond this as this was our target. To be fair to the horse the ground will be going the opposite way in the foreseeable future so it would do no harm to give him a bit of break which he has well deserved.” While runner-up Poker Face had his colours lowered for the first time joint-trainer Simon Crisford was pleased with what he saw from the Fastnet Rock gelding on his first outing at Pattern race level. He added: “He has stepped up on what he did last year. It was his first start at this level and the winner has already run three times this year in Meydan. “It was only the fourth run of his career and I’m hoping he will be a lot of fun for his owner this year.”

Majestic Pride wins at Newmarket

Pride to step up in class Charlie Appleby could take a tried and tested route with Majestic Pride, who he hinted at stepping up to Listed race level following his victory in the bet365 British EBF Conditions Stakes in the opening race of the year at Newmarket. Having finished second on his debut over course and distance the son of Shamardal, who is a half-brother to the Group One winner Farhh, added to his last time out Chelmsford City success when prevailing by a neck in the seven-furlong contest. Although Majestic Pride holds an entry in the QIPCO 2000 Guineas on May 6th the Godolphin-trainer earmarked the King Charles II Stakes 24 hours earlier, a race Appleby claimed last year with subsequent Jersey Stakes winner Noble Truth.

Appleby said of the successful 2/1 favourite: “He has been on the runners list to be fair for the last three weeks so I didn’t think fitness wasn’t going to lack today. “He is a horse with the ground being on the slow side as it out there, all that family love slow ground. Although he is by Shamardal I was hoping the dam’s side would come out strong and that is what has proven today I feel. “Going forward I don’t think he is a 2000 Guineas horse, but we could probably look at the King Charles II Stakes down here with him.” Crowley key to Rebel victory Amanda Perrett was vindicated for taking the advice of her brother-in-law, and former champion jockey Jim Crowley, after7/1 Value Bet tip Rebel Territory secured victory on his yearly return for the second season running with victory in the National Stud Handicap. Backed into 7/2 favourite the gelded son of Territories didn’t let his supporters down when getting the better of a late battle with Vafortino by half a length. Perrett said: “He is a super horse. He is a little bit ground dependant but the biggest plus today was the drop back in trip. “We were probably just going a bit too far. He is very genuine and he over raced in the second half of last season. Jim (Crowley) rode him here last season and he went into the dip with a double handful and came out with nothing so we came back to seven furlongs for his first start. “It is great for the owner breeders as they are great supporters and put so much in it. The guy who looks after him Neil Tucker has worked for me for 20 years. I think we will look at the Victoria Cup if the ground is right.”

Owner praised after Bopedro win David O’Meara heaped plenty of praise on owner Lee Bond after Bopedro claimed his first win for his current connections when bouncing back from defeat in the Pertemps Network Lincoln at Doncaster with victory in the Close Brothers Handicap over a mile. O’Meara said following the half a length success secured by the 11-1 chance: “Ours were needing the run and that might have just put him right. He ran well enough in the Lincoln. He travelled nicely and met a little bit of traffic but he finished off nicely. “Lee Bond (owner) told me to leave the blinkers off as it might just freshen him up so I have to give him the credit for it. He had good form for Jessie Harrington and there is a good programme for these milers.”

National Stakes next for Storm James Tate earmarked the Listed National Stakes at Sandown Park next month for Blue Storm, who continued the flying start to the stud career of Blue Point after giving the first season sire his third winner in the Pat Smullen Memorial British EBF Novice Stakes. Showing plenty of speed in the five furlong dash the 8-1 chance had more than enough in hand to see off fast finishing favourite Cuban Thunder by a length and a quarter. Tate said: “That was our first two year old winner of the year and when it hits the mark at Newmarket it just feels better. We always picked him out as an early type as he was bred to be early. He is not the biggest. Usually mine improve for the run and though you don’t know what you have beaten you could not ask for more. “We will target the early black type races and think of things like the National Stakes and things like that. We will look at those targets and work back from there.”