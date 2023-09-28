Newmarket tips: Who will win the bet365 Cambridgeshire on Saturday?

Our team of experts make the case for the horse top of their shortlist for Saturday's hugely competitive bet365 Cambridgeshire at Newmarket.

bet365 Cambridgeshire (Heritage Handicap) When: 3.40, Saturday September 30 Where: Newmarket First prize: £103,080.00 Going: Good to firm TV: ITV & Racing TV Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Zozimus - Graeme North

ZOZIMUS is still looking for his first win since joining David O’Meara but he’s only once had his preferred big-field scenario which was way back in April on his reappearance in which he was entitled to be ring-rusty after 17 months off. Mostly campaigned in small fields since, his last two runs have signalled a return to peak form, however, particularly his latest second at Haydock, and now off a 10lb lower mark than when fourth in this race in 2021 (when he was the first home of those drawn low), he can make the most of what looks a more favourable draw this time around with promising claimer Aiden Brookes taking a further 5lb off. Crack Shot – David Johnson

I wasn’t sure he'd get in, and neither were connections given he was also originally declared on Friday but CRACK SHOT has inevitably pitched up here instead and holds a solid each-way chance. He’s an improving 3-y-o that has won his most recent start and has some strong form from earlier in the season having finished fifth in a deep handicap at the Goodwood Festival. Apprentices dominated the finish of last year’s Cambridgeshire and Georgia Dobie’s 3 lb allowance might prove crucial. Merlin The Wizard – David Ord

Yes, stablemate Greek Order is a worthy favourite but the Charlton’s second-string MERLIN THE WIZARD has an awful lot going for him too. The son of Camelot has one blip on his dancecard this term, a dull run when strong in the market at Sandown in June, but otherwise his is also a story of gradual improvement. He posted a career best when beating Naxos, with plenty in hand, on the July Course last month for a third win in four starts. He has his quirks and needs kidding along in his races, but this test could bring the best out of him, buried away and coming through rivals.

Greek Order – Lewis Tomlinson

I’d love to be more original that siding with the favourite in a 35-runner handicap, but Harry & Roger Charlton’s unexposed 3-y-o GREEK ORDER looks more than capable of completing the hat-trick and maintaining his unbeaten record in handicaps. He ran out a most impressive winner at Newbury on his latest outing- that form already franked through runner-up Maximilian Caesar’s victory the St Leger meeting- and Greek Order stands out as a horse well on his way to pattern company. Haunted Dream - Kieran Clark

The bonus of having a maximum field of 35 and one at the head of the betting taking a chunk out of the market means that those who arrive at the top of their game are available at bigger odds than usual and HAUNTED DREAM is a case in point. Following yet another fine effort in a top-end handicap at York, he’s now 10 lb better off with Astro King with Morgan Cole claiming a valuable 5 lb off his back, that factored in with a high draw – the last 7 winners coming from stalls 21 or above – making him an appealing bet at odds of around 20/1. Haunted Dream - Ben Linfoot

HAUNTED DREAM has been knocking on the door in valuable 10-furlong handicaps all season and he shapes like a strong gallop at nine furlongs will be absolutely perfect for him in the Cambridgeshire. He improved for his turf reappearance when a close second at Sandown’s Coral-Eclipse meeting and he has held his form well since then, running third in the John Smith’s Cup at York, second in the Chesterfield Cup at Goodwood and then third again in the Sky Bet Finale Handicap at the Ebor Festival. He’s got his ground and Morgan Cole takes off 5lb, which helps given he keeps nudging up the weights, and he looks a solid proposition from stall 32 on a track that should play to his strengths (has run well twice here in the past).

Greek Order – Greg Spink

The 'Group horse in a handicap' line is trotted out in conjunction with virtually every high-end handicap nowadays but short-priced favourite GREEK ORDER really could fit that mould in this year’s Cambridgeshire, his stall 25 only adding further weight to his case (3 out of the last 4 winners have been drawn 25 or higher). He made it 2-2 in handicaps at Newbury last month when thrashing subsequent next-time-out winner Maximilian Caesar and with further progress on the cards, it’s hard to envisage Harry & Roger Charlton’s colt not being involved at the business end granted a clear passage. Bopedro – Andrew McLaren

Greek Order could well be the Group horse in a handicap but I have to take him on at the prices in a race of this nature. The one I like is BOPEDRO - a battle-hardened handicapper who shaped much better than the result at Leopardstown last time. A well-run race over 9f should be right up his street and he can reward each-way support from what looks a favourable draw in stall 28. Haunted Dream – Billy Nash