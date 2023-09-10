Newmarket tips: Antepost preview and best bets for bet365 Cambridgeshire

The bet365 Cambridgeshire at Newmarket comes under the spotlight in the latest long-range preview.

The Antepost Value Bet is designed to generate long-term profit by searching for overpriced horses in advance of select feature races in the UK, Ireland and overseas.

by searching for overpriced horses in advance of select feature races in the UK, Ireland and overseas. Our Antepost Value Bet column is now exclusively available to qualified, logged-in readers through Sporting Life Plus , before appearing on the main Sporing Life website the following day.

Antepost Value Bet tips: 2023 Flat season 1pt win Lord Of Biscay in bet365 Cambridgeshire at 25/1 (William Hill, Unibet) - 20/1 General Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Never a bad time for a closer look at the bet365 Cambridgeshire once the weights are out and we’ve seen some pretty taking recent performances from horses entered up for the valuable nine-furlong handicap on the Rowley Mile. First up, last year’s Newmarket third Dual Identity, cut to a best-priced 10/1 to go two places better having been as big as 25s prior to his ridiculously easy win off a reduced mark (87) at Sandown on September 2. Bumped up 8lb to 95 for the pleasure, he’s now 4lb higher than when arriving at HQ last September, though he’s never won off anything higher than the 87 he defied in style last time out. The one thing you have to appreciate, in Dual Identity’s defence, is that he wasn’t just third in last year’s Cambridgeshire, he was a pretty unfortunate third – leading the whole field from around a furlong out and ultimately ‘winning’ in a group of eight who raced on the far side, only to be done by Majestic and Bell Rock who had been dragged along in a much bigger group of 20 towards the stands’ side rail (replay below).

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Would he have won it off 4lb higher with a bit more luck in terms of basic track position? Quite possibly, but at 10/1 I think it’s fair to see the juice has been squeezed from the lemon, and we’ll give him a respectful swerve. The current market leader is the progressive and lightly-raced Greek Order who had been off the track since May before powering home on his first go over 10 furlongs at Newbury on August 19. A full-brother to Sangarius, the 2019 Hampton Court Stakes winner, he's got significant upside but been bumped up 10lb to 95 which still might not be enough to get him into the race. I can certainly resist any sort of temptation to back him at a best-priced 13/2 given it might genuinely be touch-and-go come the final declarations. Glenfinnan is another three-year-old on the up and I’m certain he’s well-handicapped wherever he runs next, but it's a similar story with him as the 4lb extra for his win at Ascot last Friday still might not be enough to safely see him into the field for a Cambridgeshire. The year-older Koy Koy also came good last week, storming to a Racing League success under Billy Loughnane at Wolverhampton having enjoyed the perfect stalk-and-pounce trip just behind the front-runner. Formerly with Glenfinnan’s trainer Andrew Balding, George Boughey has clearly got Koy Koy back on the straight and narrow after a gelding operation and it would come as no surprise to see the four-year-old really kick on from Wolves. However, it may prove to be on the all-weather where he truly lets himself down and realises his full potential. A productive winter campaign awaits, I suspect. The ex-Andre Fabre-trained Ancient Rome is a fascinating one at the top of the shop after wins at Goodwood and Keeneland since joining Charlie Hills, but the Group 2 Joel Stakes on the Friday of the Cambridegshire meeting looks just as likely to be targeted now, given his lofty revised mark of 110.

Learn more about Sporting Life Plus Combining Sporting Life's instinctive eye for profit with Timeform's unrivalled racing data and analysis, Sporting Life Plus provides you with the very best betting insight, every day. Click here for qualification criteria via the Sky Bet Club and to log in .