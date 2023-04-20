A review of the rest of the action from Newmarket on Thursday including a striking success for Sir Michael Stoute's Passenger.

July Cup the dream goal for Luck Once More For Luck kept his connections dream of an outing in the July Cup later in the season alive when making the most of a significant drop in class to run out a ready winner of the bet365 Handicap, the opening contest on the third and final day of the bet365 Craven Meeting at Newmarket. Last sighted finishing sixth in the Group One Juddmonte Middle Park Stakes over course and distance the Kodiac colt, who scored at 125/1 at Ffos Las season, made a triumphant return to the Rowley Mile when springing a 28/1 surprise under Benoit De La Sayette. Kept widest of them all over on the far side the Ismail Mohammed-trained three year old produced a fine finishing kick during the closing stages of the six-furlong contest before passing the post a length and a quarter clear Yacowlef.

Jose Santos, assistant trainer, said: “He returned really well and we took a bit longer from his last run. He was well prepared and was looking very well. The boss did a good job with him. We will see what the next step is now. “The last run was in the Middle Park. He ran a good race. It came at the end of a tough season for him as it was his seventh race in a short time. We have more plans with him this year and he is a horse that is developing really well.” A return to Pattern race company could be on the agenda for Once More For Luck, who holds an entry in next month’s Group Two 1895 Duke Of York Clipper Logistics Stakes, ahead of a potential appearance in the Group One feature on the July Course. Santos added: “He is in the Group Two at York. If he is still well we will decide with Ismail and his owner over the week what to do. If looks well, like he does at the moment, he will go for it (the Group Two at York). If he was to have success in his next start he would go for the July Cup. “He ticks all the boxes (for the July Cup). The horse was a bit premature last year but now he is a little bit more of a proper horse. He can give a bit more and we don’t know how far he will go.”

Hills full of praise for stable stalwart Charlie Hills described Garrus as a "smashing horse" after the admirable grey secured the third Group Three success of his career when atoning for his near miss of 12 months ago in the Connaught Access Flooring Abernant Stakes. After going down a short-head to Double Or Bubble in the six-furlong prize last year the gelded son of Acclamation, who finished eighth in the 1351 Turf Sprint at Riyadh in February, went one better on this occasion to complete a 239/1 double for rider Ryan Moore. Despite the seven year old being the oldest runner in the field he showed he still retains plenty of ability when bursting through over on the far side late on before holding off Commanche Falls by a head much to the delight of the Lambourn handler. Hills said: “He is a smashing horse and it is a pleasure to train him really. He has run some good races in big races. He is a good Group Three, Group Two horse. “We keep making those big entries in Group Ones but I don’t know if we will get sucked into them. We will see. “It probably helped him a bit (running in Saudi Arabia). It is great to win a race like this. We were beaten a short-head in this race last year so it is good to get him back. “He (Creative Force) is a lovely horse, but Garrus picked up really good from the two pole to the line. He got to the front pretty quickly and he just hung on up the hill.”

Garrus holds an entry in the Group Two 1895 Duke Of York Clipper Stakes at York next month, however Hills hinted that he could be on his travels once again. He added: “He is in at York, but he loves France so we will have a look at that as well. He has got good form in France. There are some nice races, but whether pitch him back in at the top level I’m not sure. “He is a horse that any owner and trainer would dream to have.” While an outing at York is not yet set in stone for Garrus it could be on the cards for 8/13 favourite Creative Force, who finished back in third, according to his trainer Charlie Appleby. The Newmarket trainer said: “They went steady and it then turned into a little bit of a burn up and like William (Buick) jockey said they got racing on the far side of it unfortunately so he ended up having nothing to race with. “Take nothing away from the winner as he has been knocking on the door for something like this as well. From our point of view they just got racing on the far side and they went steady and turned it into a burn up and got the jump on him. He was picking up on his own really. We will probably looks towards York. You know these sprinters - week in week out, the results keep changing."

Stoute playing it cool with Wood Ditton winner Sir Michael Stoute appeared to unearth another potential gem in Passenger, who made a striking debut when sauntering to victory in the bet365 Wood Ditton Maiden Stakes. Sired by the Newmarket handler’s dual Group One winner Ulysses the 11/1 chance hit the line full of running in the mile prize under Ryan Moore in the manner of a horse that suggests he will get further to score by three lengths.