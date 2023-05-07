A round-up of the rest of Sunday's Newmarket action on QIPCO 1000 Guineas day.

Former Derby hero back to winning ways Adayar made a smooth return to the fold in the bet365 Gordon Richards Stakes, rescheduled from last week's abandoned fixture at Sandown Park. Receiving 5lb in weight from main market rival Anmaat, the Charlie Appleby-trained Derby winner from 2021 got straight back to winning ways under William Buick having last been seen finishing second to Bay Bridge in the Champion Stakes at Ascot in mid-October. Appleby second-string Highland Avenue, the mount of James Doyle, took the five-runner field along in the early stages and he looked to pinch a couple of lengths off the 5/6 favourite with a furlong and a half to travel, but Buick - who had tracked the grey from the outset - was wise to the move and sent the sizeable five-year-old Adayar in pursuit. He went past Highland Avenue without too much trouble and was kept up to his work in the closing stages to hold Anmaat (9/4) two and a half lengths at bay. Sky Bet reacted by making Adayar 5/1 from 6s for the Prince Of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot, and 16/1 from 33s for the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe. Betfair and Paddy Power went 9/2 (from 7/1) for the Prince Of Wales's.

