A round-up of the rest of Sunday's Newmarket action on QIPCO 1000 Guineas day.
Adayar made a smooth return to the fold in the bet365 Gordon Richards Stakes, rescheduled from last week's abandoned fixture at Sandown Park.
Receiving 5lb in weight from main market rival Anmaat, the Charlie Appleby-trained Derby winner from 2021 got straight back to winning ways under William Buick having last been seen finishing second to Bay Bridge in the Champion Stakes at Ascot in mid-October.
Appleby second-string Highland Avenue, the mount of James Doyle, took the five-runner field along in the early stages and he looked to pinch a couple of lengths off the 5/6 favourite with a furlong and a half to travel, but Buick - who had tracked the grey from the outset - was wise to the move and sent the sizeable five-year-old Adayar in pursuit.
He went past Highland Avenue without too much trouble and was kept up to his work in the closing stages to hold Anmaat (9/4) two and a half lengths at bay.
Sky Bet reacted by making Adayar 5/1 from 6s for the Prince Of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot, and 16/1 from 33s for the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe. Betfair and Paddy Power went 9/2 (from 7/1) for the Prince Of Wales's.
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
Appleby, confirmed the Royal meeting will be the plan, saying: “It’s tiring ground out there, he got tired and didn’t handle the dip, but good horses can overcome those negatives and still do what he’s done today.
“I’m very pleased to get him back on track, he’s had a nice experience out there today and he will definitely come forward for the run, so I’d imagine now it’s all systems go for the Prince of Wales’s Stakes.
“He and Hurricane Lane are two great racehorses and it’s great to get the pair of them back this week. We feel the mile and a half is going to be Hurricane Lane’s division this year and I’ve always wanted Adayar to try and win a Group One over a mile and a quarter as it will look very good on his CV.
“Better ground at Ascot would suit him for sure. They went a sensible gallop today, but I think in a Prince of Wales where he’ll get a good, strong gallop to run at it will suit him really well, and we know he loves Ascot.”
“It was a frustrating time having to sit through the summer with him last year. We saw some great racehorses, but we had a horse that we were very excited about in the spring miss three parts of the season. Hopefully we’ll make a bit of headway again this year."
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org