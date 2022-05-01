Appleby filly 10/1 for Epsom glory Charlie Appleby’s With The Moonlight won the Listed Betfair Pretty Polly Stakes with ease and is now a top price of 10/1 with Sky Bet (from a general 40/1) for the Cazoo Oaks. Fresh from saddling his first 2000 Guineas winner with Coroebus on Saturday, Appleby unleashed the Frankel filly in the 10-furlong contest and, despite proving weak in the market and returning 3/1 under William Buick, her fitness was never in question. The three-year-old moved powerfully on the heels of the leader before Buick gave her free rein on travelling into the Dip. The response was immediate and she effectively had the race sewn up a furlong from the finish, ultimately coming home four and three-quarter lengths clear of 50/1 shot Mashaaer. Short-price favourite Crenelle (6/5) was only third in the hands of Frankie Dettori.

Appleby said of the winner: “I’m delighted with her. She’s a filly who had a nice profile as a two-year-old, but she was a bit raw. “She finished up running a nice race in the Montrose on soft ground and her work at home has been good. The one thing she was going to do today was stay, so I told William to ride her positively. “Once I could see from three down everything else was under the pump I was pretty confident she wasn’t going to stop. “She travelled so well, but the race did fall apart a bit. What pleased William was when it fell apart and she went through the gears she kept going right to the line.” He added: “She’s in the Oaks and we’ll see what happens in the other trials. Looking at her pedigree she’s out of a quick mare but the Frankel factor will add the stamina. “We have Life Of Dreams who won at Newbury for the Musidora and after the trials we’ll formulate a plan. “In her work she’s been getting quicker, in the spring we thought a mile and a half would be her thing. Obviously she stays 10 furlongs well and ticks a nice few boxes. “France might be an option after we’ve seen how things develop in the next week. They only get one chance to run in an Oaks or a Derby."

Miami Girl rockets into Royal Ascot reckoning Miami Girl booked her ticket for Royal Ascot with a startling debut display in the Best Odds On The Betfair Exchange British EBF Maiden Stakes. The Richard Hannon-trained filly had no trouble in beating colts on her first start and earned a 10/1 quote for the Queen Mary from Betfair into the bargain. With all the pre-race talk surrounding Andrew Balding’s expensive recruit Syndicated, Miami Girl, owned by Amo Racing, was sent off a 5/1 chance – but as soon as Rossa Ryan gave her the office going into the Dip the race was over. She shot five and a half lengths clear, with Beautiful Sunrise running on late to beat the odds-on favourite for second. “She’s a real two-year-old, a bit flighty – she hadn’t really shown us that at home,” said Hannon. “I think it was a good performance for a filly against the colts. Rossa kicked on a long way from home, but they hadn’t gone much of a gallop. “There’s the Marygate at York or the National Stakes at Sandown she could go for before Ascot and I think we might make hay while the sun shines. “We’ll she how she is and if she relaxes, but I’d also be very happy to go to Ascot with the bubble still intact.”

Progressive Cemhaan wins again for Baker

Cemhaan wins under Hollie Doyle at Newmarket

Cemhaan backed up his recent Salisbury success with a resounding victory under Hollie Doyle in the £100,000 Betfair Daily Rewards Handicap. George Baker's 100/30 market leader raced keenly through the early stages but bounded on two furlongs out and was not for catching, ending up two and a half lengths clear of 9/1 shot Revolver who was having his first start since September 2020. Mark Johnston's Soapy Stevens (7/1) was never far off the early pace under Franny Norton and boxed on well to take third.

“I didn’t have a penny on but you don’t need to when you are running for that sort of money,” said Baker. “I thought he had been a bit free, but he’s just a quietly progressive staying horse. We’d made the entry for this before Salisbury and he had to win well there to come for this. “I didn’t think he’d win like that and hopefully he might sneak into the bottom of something like the Ebor. He loves Epsom and there’ll probably be something at the Derby meeting for him. “I hadn’t thought about two miles but he ran through the line strongly there to suggest he’d get it, so that would even bring races like the Northumberland Plate into it. We’ve lots of options going forward, we’re only at May 1, it’s a long season and we’ll obviously end up in the Arc!”