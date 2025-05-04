Newmarket Sunday reports, reaction and free video replays

Check out the reports, reaction and free video replays from Sunday's meeting at Newmarket.

Dahlia heroine Dream set to go on travels Charlie Appleby will send Cinderella’s Dream on her travels across the world once again after she made her return to racing in Britain a triumphant one when powering clear of a classy field in the Betfred Dahlia Stakes. The Group Two test marked a first domestic start for the daughter of Shamardal, who finished second on her return to action at the same level in the Balanchine at Meydan in February, since finishing seventh in last year’s 1000 Guineas. Sent off the well supported 11/8 favourite to go one better than on her return the four year old filly didn’t let her supporters down to continue what has been a fine weekend for the Godolphin operation, both at home and abroad.

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

Travelling well into the nine furlong race it was a case of how far she would go on to score by when asked the question by William Buick. And the response was instant with Cinderella’s Dream swiftly opening up a commanding advantage before defeating last year’s 1000 Guineas heroine Elmalka by four-and-a-half lengths. Appleby said: “Her home work had been great and she had sharpened up over the last two or three weeks. Will rode her with confidence as you saw there. There was a bit of a tailwind there and those on the front end can get a bit of an advantage if you try and drop one in. “She is a stronger model and if anything since she has come back from Dubai it has surprised me how much she has strengthened. We took her to Dubai to do all that and to be honest with you she didn’t. She has thrived since she has been back here so that was pleasing to see. “Her lead horse at home was Beautiful Love so when she was still clicking away there and in the mix I thought Will has only got to give her the office and she will kick past them. As Will said it is not often you come into the Dip still pulling with a double handful." While immediate plans remain up in the air, Appleby suggested that he would be working back from the Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf with Cinderella’s Dream following her near miss in the race last year. Appleby said: “Our plan was to go back to America and to go to Saratoga for the Diana and have a crack at that. Going on a little bit the grand plan is to work back from the Filly & Mare Turf at the Breeders’ Cup as we were a bit unlucky there last year. That will be our main aim. “Whether we take another race or two here in Europe I’m not sure, but we will go to America for one race before the Breeders’ Cup. They were smart fillies out there today, and I’m sure there are others we will have to take on board at some stage, but they will be more frightened of us than we are frightened of them.” Varian pleased with Elmalka return Roger Varian, trainer of the runner-up, was pleased with her comeback effort, however he was in no rush to map out future targets. Varian said: “I think we have got to be happy. Hats off to the winner as she was very impressive, but that was her first run in a long time. “Silvestre (de Sousa) said she was a bit fresh as it was her first run of the season, but that she would improve for the run. She picked up and quickened and got through the line well. We have plenty of options going forward. I think on this ground maybe 10 furlongs, but on soft ground she has pace for the mile.”

Falakeyah, ridden by Jim Crowley

Falakeyah impresses but Epsom not on radar Owen Burrows hinted that it could be Chantilly as opposed to Epsom Downs where Falakeyah gets a chance at Classic glory following her stylish front running victory in the Betfred Pretty Polly Stakes. The daughter of New Bay looked a filly destined for the top after adding to her debut success at Wolverhampton when looking a cut above her six rivals in the mile-and-a-quarter Listed event. Taking over matters from Life Is Beautiful after completing the first furlong it was clear to see from some way out that the Shadwell Estate Company-owned filly was going to take some pegging back after racing into a lead she was not to surrender.

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

As each of her rivals came under pressure one-by-one Jim Crowley sat almost motionless aboard the 6/4 favourite as the field headed into the Dip. And although Falakayeh appeared to change legs a couple of times it failed to halt her momentum as she passed the post a clear cut three-and-a-quarter length winner. Burrows said: “You have got to be very impressed with her. There was no real plan as such. We just sort of said see where she lands out of the gates. She is a big filly, with a big stride, and we didn’t want to be pulling her out of that. “She set her own fractions and did it the hard way as such. She killed them off about two down. She got a little bit lonely in front, and probably got a bit tired, which she is more than entitled to, but it was good. She is only a once raced filly that won on the all-weather at the backend, so you never know (if they will handle the track) until you try them, but she is a well balanced filly and you hope they go on it. “She just changed her legs in the Dip a couple of times, but they are entitled to do that. She is very exciting. She showed us a fair level at home last year. I trained the half sister who always promised to be a nice filly. She was a mid-80 filly and she was slightly unlucky in the Sandringham. She has a bit more scope than that filly and her mind is a bit better. “We will have a chat with team Shadwell, but Jim just said there that a mile and a half might just be far enough for her. Put it this way I wouldn’t be telling everybody to back her for the Oaks yet. Possibly (the Prix de Diane) could be for her as that was mentioned.”

Falakeyah skips away from her rivals

Equally impressed by the display was winning rider Crowley. He said: “She was always doing it very comfortably in herself. I wasn’t quite sure what she would find as her maiden hadn’t worked out at all. “Her work had been very good and she had been showing good speed. She looks a big girl , and has a big stride on her, but she really covers the ground. I was really pleased with how she won today.” Knight hails Story's courage William Knight hailed the courage shown by Story Horse, who continued his fine partnership with Saffie Osborne when getting the better of a pulsating conclusion to the Betfred Handicap. Having been given a pipe opener at Southwell 30 days ago the William Knight-trained five year old showed the benefit of that spin when landing the most valuable pot of his career with a tenacious performance from the front. Although Blindedbythelights momentarily headed the 9-2 chance late on in the one mile six furlong contest, Story Horse and Osborne were not to be denied a second success together with the pair getting back up close to the line to win by a short-head.

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

Knight said: “The key ingredient in a racehorse is that they have got to have that will to win. I don’t think he was that keen as when he got to the front he was nicely on it. “He is two from two now under Saffie. He blew the cobwebs away at Southwell the other day, which is what we wanted, we got in off a nice weight today, and he likes fast ground. “He will drop in with you behind, and you will be fine. We tried the Cesarewitch last year, but that was too far for him, but I think he will get two miles, just dropped in a bit. “He can run in these lovely staying races this year. All credit to Saffie and the horse though. “I think he must get in Royal Ascot territory. I would say we would stay at a mile six for now. It would be great if he is an Ebor type of horse.”