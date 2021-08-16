Newmarket Saturday review: Summerghand wins Hopeful Stakes

A review of the action from Saturday's meeting at Newmarket where Summerghand won the Close Brothers Hopeful Stakes.

Harley hails Hopeful hero Summerghand Martin Harley hailed Summerghand as a “proper tough horse” after the veteran sprinter got his career back on track when going one better than 12 months ago in the Close Brothers Hopeful Stakes at Newmarket’s July Course. Without a victory since claiming Group Three honours in the Abernant Stakes on the Rowley Mile at the Craven Meeting in April, the David O’Meara-trained seven year old returned to winning ways with a decisive victory in the Listed feature race. Arriving on the back of down the field efforts in the Group One Diamond Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot, over course and distance here in the Darley July Cup and in the Stewards’ Cup at Goodwood, the gelded son of Lope De Vega appeared to have something to prove on recent form figures.

The six furlong contest looked to be heading the way of 2019 Stewards’ Cup hero Khaadem, who looked to have plenty of his rivals in trouble out in front, but as his effort petered out Summerghand burst through under jockey Harley inside the final furlong before pulling away to score by two and a half lengths. Harley said of his 16/1 winner: “This is more of his grade these days. He ran in the July Cup and when they quicken away he gets a bit disheartened. Today they went quick and when he started to pass one or two tiring horses he really got his momentum up and finished strong. “I was a bit worried about the ground as it was kicking up out there but as the pace was so strong early and a few horses started coming back to him he really came into his own during the last furlong and a half.

“He is a tough horse and in Listed and Group Threes he is very competitive, but when he goes in Group Twos and Group Ones he is taking on a different sort of horse. He is a proper tough horse. “David (O’Meara, trainer) has done a fantastic job keeping the horse fresh and sweet. He was a winner on the Rowley Mile winning that Group Three in April. “Fair play to David and I’m thankful for the ride. David rang me up and said do whatever you think is right. I didn’t want to drop him out today and I said ‘let’s keep him in midfield’ and the rest is history.” Ryan thinks big with Manaccan Meanwhile John Ryan believes Manaccan has the potential to hit the same heights as his former Group Two winner Silver Grecian after setting up a tilt against pattern race opposition with a stylish success in the Close Brothers Savings British EBF Novice Stakes. Having bettered his debut fourth at Ayr when finishing third last time out at Yarmouth, the Exceed And Excel colt took another significant step forward when running out a wide margin winner of the six furlong prize under William Buick. Always travelling well, the even money favourite quickly put matters to bed once sent on by Buick before crossing the line four and a half lengths clear of debutant Wajd, teeing up an outing in the Group Two Dubai Duty Free Mill Reef Stakes at Newbury on September 18th.

