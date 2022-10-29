A review of the action from Newmarket on Saturday as Karsavina sparked excitement in the Clive Cox camp after making a winning start.

Clive Cox was not shy hiding his enthusiasm for Karsavina, who earned quotes for next year’s QIPCO 1000 Guineas after benefiting from what the triumphant trainer described as “impeccable ride” to make her debut a winning one at Newmarket. Twelve months after sending out Bermuda to claim division one of the British Stallion Studs EBF Fillies’ Novice Stakes, the Lambourn handler repeated the feat in the opening division of the seven-furlong prize with Cheveley Park Stud’s homebred daughter of Ulysses. Sweeping over the top of her rivals late on the 12/1 chance forged ahead under Rossa Ryan virtually on the line to defeat Time’s Eye by a head, with the equally fast-finishing Ludmilla a further short head away in third. Following the race Karsavina was introduced at 40/1 for the 2023 QIPCO 1000 Guineas by Paddy Power.

Cox said: “She is from a family that we know particularly well as her dam is half-sister to Zonderland and she is a half-sister to Positive who we also trained. They are a family that are generally happy on better ground so that is testament to her ability today. “She has been a bit slow maturing and we have taken our time with her. I’m really excited and I could not be more pleased. It was a wonderful way to break her maiden. Rossa gave her an impeccable ride. “She behaved well today and she has got a bit of scope for next year. She is going to be a nice filly and I’m really excited. We will see how the winter goes but a Guineas trial is a possibility next season and she should get a mile. I’m just thrilled she has taken that first step so pleasingly.” Classic-winning trainer William Haggas believes Orchid Bloom (9/1) could be “quite useful” after following in the hoof prints of Listed winning stablemate Golden Lyra to provide the Newmarket handler with back-to-back wins in division two of the British Stallion Studs EBF Fillies’ Novice Stakes. Finding her feet smartly under Cieren Fallon the daughter of Farhh drew readily clear of her rivals to score by three and a quarter lengths from fellow debutant Reconsider Me to earn a 33/1 quote for next year’s QIPCO 1000 Guineas.

Orchid Bloom returns victorious