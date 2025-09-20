Newmarket Saturday review, reaction and free video replays

A review of the action from Saturday's meeting at Newmarket where Charlie Appleby was among the winners.

Appleby mind turns to Oaks Charlie Appleby is yet to taste victory in the Betfred Oaks, but he could have unearthed a contender for next year’s race after Romantic Symphony orchestrated the perfect debut at Newmarket. The daughter of Dubawi, who is related to 2021 Breeders’ Cup Turf winner Yibir, looked an exciting prospect following her success in the Turners British EBF Fillies’ Novice Stakes. Having raced close to the pace throughout the mile prize it looked for a fleeting moment that her inexperience might catch her out with eventual runner-up Tryst proving a tough nut to crack out in front. However, once realising the hang of things the 10/11 favourite picked up well under Billy Loughnane before forging on past Tryst and prevailing by three quarters of a length to earn a quote of 33-1 with Paddy Power for the Betfred Oaks.