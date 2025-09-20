Newmarket Saturday review, reaction and free video replays

A review of the action from Saturday's meeting at Newmarket where Charlie Appleby was among the winners.
Appleby mind turns to Oaks
Charlie Appleby is yet to taste victory in the Betfred Oaks, but he could have unearthed a contender for next year’s race after Romantic Symphony orchestrated the perfect debut at Newmarket.
The daughter of Dubawi, who is related to 2021 Breeders’ Cup Turf winner Yibir, looked an exciting prospect following her success in the Turners British EBF Fillies’ Novice Stakes.
Having raced close to the pace throughout the mile prize it looked for a fleeting moment that her inexperience might catch her out with eventual runner-up Tryst proving a tough nut to crack out in front.
However, once realising the hang of things the 10/11 favourite picked up well under Billy Loughnane before forging on past Tryst and prevailing by three quarters of a length to earn a quote of 33-1 with Paddy Power for the Betfred Oaks.
Appleby said: “She has a nice stout pedigree to her. We came up here knowing that the trip would suit her and there is no doubt about it that the experience, and stepping up in trip further in time, will bring about improvement.
“Billy has ridden her enough at home to be fair and he knows that she is a filly that does her best work towards the end. He was just helping her to get organised, and once she was organised I was pretty confident she would hit the line strong.”
Regarding future plans Appleby hinted that an outing in the Listed British EBF Montrose Fillies’ Stakes over the same course and distance on November 1st.
He added: “The Montrose might be something to look at. She did like that sound surface and I’m not too sure she would want it too soft, which it can be at that time of year.
“I think there would be sharper fillies around than her to consider the Fillies’ Mile. I’m pleased with that for her first day at school and if she is anything like her family then she should stay a mile and a half next year.”
