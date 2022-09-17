A review of the action from Saturday's meeting at Newmarket where Hugo Palmer was full of praise for jockey Harry Davies.

Palmer impressed by Davies Hugo Palmer heaped plenty of praise on rising star Harry Davies following his victory aboard Rajinsky in the Turners Cesarewitch Trial Handicap at Newmarket, describing his performance in the saddle as an “extraordinary riding feat”. Not sighted since finishing fourth in the Northumberland Plate in June, the six year old defied top weight under Davies, who is in a battle with Benoit De La Sayette to be crowned champion apprentice, to make all in the feature two and a quarter mile contest. Out in front from the moment the stalls opened the gelded son of Zoffany, who has also finished third in this year’s Chester Cup, was not for passing under a determined Davies, despite being pressed from all angles in the run to the line.

Although allowing Prince Imperial to chart a path closest to the far side, which the 9/2 chance had stayed close for much of the race, after shifting slightly right, it did not halt the momentum of Rajinksy, who passed the post with a length and a quarter to spare over Prince Imperial. Palmer, speaking away from the track, said: “To make all over two and a quarter miles as an apprentice on what was probably the first time he has ridden over the two and a quarter miles there was an extraordinary riding feat. Obviously you need the horse to be equal to it but my God he has ridden him well on ground that was probably on the quick side for him. “I’m delighted with the way the horse has improved all year, though it has been frustrating as he has only been limited to four runs. He is a ground dependant horse and he has probably got away with it today. I just felt if the ground came right we should have a look at this and if we do go for the Cesarewitch I felt we needed to have a run beforehand. Today was a good race to win. He is a lovely horse and he wears his heart on the sleeve.” While Rajinsky was trimmed from 25.1 into 14/1 by Paddy Power for the Club Godolphin Cesarewitch on October 8th, by the Classic-winning handler insisted that an outing in the historic prize was not set in stone. Palmer added: “He will pick up a penalty now but we had to take our chance but we might just have cooked our goose. We were hoping to come for the Cesarewitch but the ground is due to dry up so we could end up going to France for some of those staying races out there. He is not that far away from Listed and Group class and in the staying division the air gets very thin out there. I’m just talking off the cuff here but we could think about having a go at something like the Prix Royal-Oak.” As for winning jockey Davies, who was celebrating his 50th winner of the season, he hailed Rajinsky as an “absolute legend.” He said: “This horse is an absolute legend. He is a nice sort of stayer and he has had some good runs this year. He just keeps improving. Today there was no pace on. I wanted to sit on the girth of the leaders and he is so easy and tries so hard. I had it on the back my mind that if no one wanted to go I could do the work myself. He hits the line very strong over that trip and is a pleasure to ride.”

Celebration time for the Equinao Springs team

Tate hails Queally masterclass Trainer Tom Tate admitted it would be a “great pleasure” if he could return Equiano Springs to Newmarket Rowley’s Mile in 12 months’ time after securing the Turners Park Homes Handicap for the third time under what he described as a “masterclass” ride by Tom Queally. After landing the six-furlong sprint in 2019 and in 2021 the evergreen eight year old continued his love affair with the course when securing top honours once more in a race he has made his own with victory under Classic-winning rider Queally. Although briefly looking like having his work cut inside the final quarter of a mile, having appeared to travel into contention strongly, 100-30 favourite ended up running out a cosy three quarters of a length winner from Celsius.

Tate said: “It suits him here. Tom Queally said when he first won here that it suits him here and he said keep coming back as it doesn’t suit them all. He is not an easy ride. Fortunately we have our own gallops and you have to pull him up on a certain point on them as well. “If I know I’ve got Tom on board I don’t worry and he gave him another masterclass of a ride. That’s the fifth time he has won at Newmarket - four here and once on the other track. “I’m not sure if there is another race back here for him this year but he needs better ground as he is no good on soft. We will just take it one day at a time. It would be a great pleasure to be back here next year.” Happy memories for Sly Pam Sly will always have a special affiliation with Rowley Mile following the victory of Speciosa in the 2006 1000 Guineas and the dual-purpose trainer enjoyed more success at the track on Saturday following the victory of Astral Beau. Having scored for the first time since making a winning debut at Leicester when scoring at the July Course last month the Brazen Beau filly added to that victory by a neck in the seven-furlong Turners Handicap at the scene of her grand dam’s famous triumph Sly said of the 17-2 winner: “The ground was a shade quicker (than on the July Course). I did say to Shane (Kelly, jockey) when she hits the rising ground she might be alright. He is a great chap and I don’t know why he doesn’t get the rides. It’s always nice to have a winner here and I love coming to Newmarket. As for her now retired Classic winner she added “We’ve still got Speciosa at home though she is not in foal anymore. She has had nine or 10 foals and the last of them, Wintercrack, is currently in training with us.”

Hills pleased to see Husn strike Richard Hills days in the saddle might now be over but the now retired Classic-winning rider celebrated a triumph of sorts following the success of Al Husn (9/2) who overcome a 152-day absence to land the Turners Fillies’ Handicap over a mile. Having partnered the Roger Varian-trained three year old on the gallops Hills was on hand to watch the daughter Dubawi make her handicap debut a triumphant one when prevailing by a length and a quarter under Dane O’Neill. Hills, who is assistant racing manager to winning owners Shadwell Estate Company, said: “She won earlier in the year at Kempton and done it well. She just had a little setback but she has come back and handled the track well today as she didn’t first time. “She is an improving filly and there is no reason why she won’t get a mile and a quarter. I’d say she could go for a Listed race at some point. I recently rode her and another one, and they have both won and I threatened to get the riding boots out again!”

Stars shines for Beckett Few trainers have their juvenile team in better order than Ralph Beckett who celebrated his 20th two year old winner of the season following the debut success of Trust The Stars (9/1) in the opening mile Turners British EBF Fillies’ Novice Stakes. Hector Crouch, celebrating his sixth winner in succession over the past three days, said: “There was plenty of signs of greenness in there and she found the ground quickish out there as it has dried out a lot. “She will come on for this. Whether she has another run before the end of the year I will leave that to her owners and to Mr Beckett. I imagine she will fill into her big frame of hers. She is an exciting prospect for next year.”