A review of the pick of the action from Saturday's meeting at Newmarket where Madame Tantzy reprised last year's victory.

Stiff finish suits Madame History repeated itself at Newmarket on Saturday as Madame Tantzy rallied in tenacious fashion after being headed to secure back-to-back victories in the Close Brothers Premium Finance Fillies’ Handicap. After making a timely return to form at Goodwood on her previous start, the Eve Johnson Houghton-trained five year old, returned at 3/1, followed that victory up with a battling display to register successive wins in the mile prize. Although passed by eventual runner-up, and 13/8 favourite Mobadra inside the final quarter of a mile the Champs Elysees mare battled back close to the line under Georgie Dobie to score by a length. Dobie said: “I’ve done alright for this family as I’ve won on all three that they have in training at the moment. “We weren’t going quick early and the boss said just let her find her rhythm and I’ve ended making the running but it suited her. She has got headed but she has battled back. She is very game. “I think the stiff finish here suits her and she needs every bit of that trip. She has been fresh and well at home and she was coming here with a good chance. “It was good to get the job done.”

The old adage of horses for courses is fast starting to apply to Equiano Springs, who made it three wins from as many visits to the Rowley Mile when defeating Spring Bloom by three quarters of a length in the six-furlong Close Brothers Handicap. Tom Tate, winning trainer said of the 11/2 winner: “That’s his third win here as he won this race two years ago and it is the third time Tom (Queally) has won on him so he knows the horse well. “We’ve had quite a job with him and we try and load him in late on the track and try to cool him off at home but that is the 10th race he has won now. “The Rowley Mile has always been a lucky track to me as we have won the Cambridgeshire here and all sorts of other races.” Former trainer Ken Ivory was given a timely boost after Sadiqaa, who he owns with Ian Higginson under the Amigos Partnership banner, prevailed by a neck in an entertaining finish to the Close Brothers Asset Finance Handicap over seven furlongs. Higginson said of the Clive Cox trained 14/1 winner: “It is just me and Ken Ivory who own the horse. He has been feeling a bit poorly of late so this will definitely give him a boost. “He won his first start very impressively and after that had eight races without winning and Clive said there was something not right. “He had a wind operation and he came back and finished third at Leicester and he has been freshened up and shown what he can do today.”