A review of the action from Saturday's meeting at Newmarket where Charlie Appleby signed off in style.

Appleby signs off in style Charlie Appleby signed off the season at Newmarket in style after Zakouski defied a 261-day absence to register back-to-back victories in the 888Sport What’s Your Thinking Ben Marshall Stakes. Few trainers have enjoyed the level of success enjoyed by the Godolphin handler at the Rowley Mile this season which ended on a perfect note following the front success secured by the gelded son of Shamardal in the mile Listed event. Out of luck with his first three chances, the Classic-winning handler finally hit the target with his final runner at the track in 2021 after the 11-8 favourite proved a cut above his rivals when powering to victory by three and a half lengths under William Buick.

Appleby, who celebrated his 100th course winner with Siskany in the Old Rowley Cup on 8th October, said: “We came into the race on the back of a big break but we knew he was fit enough to come here as he had done some good home work. On ratings he was the clear pick on what he has achieved. It was lovely ground out there. It is nice to finish with a win from our last runner of the year at Newmarket as it has been a great season here.” A trip to the Bahrain International Trophy along with stablemate Barney Roy appears to be on the agenda for the gelded Shamardal according to Appleby. He added: “We were confident coming here he would get an invitation to go to Bahrain now. Barney Roy is going out there as well so we have two live players and it is a race we are looking forward to supporting and if we have a winner that would be great. Both have similar profiles in that they travel well and 10 furlongs is probably their maximum.” Marquand strikes on Kawida Tom Marquand continued adding to what has been his best year numerically in the saddle after Kawida survived a stewards’ enquiry to land the British Stallion Studs EBF Montrose Fillies’ Stakes. Having already surpassed his previous best annual total of 147 winners, the Classic-winning rider celebrated winner number 151 for the year following the Listed success of the Ed Walker-trained filly in the mile prize. Although showing signs of greenness late on the 9-2 chance wore down long-time leader Flash Betty in the closing strides before prevailing by half a length.

Marquand said: “She is definitely not 100 per cent straightforward but clearly there is loads of ability there. That tendency just to lug she will wean herself out of it as she races more. She does it at home and at the races. It is not like she has suddenly just done it today. Hopefully it is an experience thing. I was saving her effort for the last 100 yards as I didn’t want to go and give it a scrap too far out. I sat three parts down on Silvestre (De Sousa, rider of 80-1 runner-up Flash Betty) going into the final furlong and I thought I would have one last blow challenging him. “As soon as she went a head up she thought she had done enough and hung a bit but ultimately I think she has done it pretty well. She has relished coming up to the mile today and I would have thought that would be her trip and ground wise I think she is pretty versatile, but she probably appreciates a bit of ease in it.” Although Marquand may have had to settle for third in this year’s Flat Jockeys’ Championship he already has his sights set on going two places better next year. He added “It has been a great and long may that last and hopefully the championship is something that can come into question next year.” Bridge wins again for Stoute Sir Michael Stoute is famed for getting the best out of progressive older horses which is a direction Bay Bridge appears to be heading in judging by his victory under Ryan Moore in the 888Sport What’s Your Thinking James Seymour Stakes. The New Bay colt took a step up to Listed company in his stride when defeating last year’s Cambridgeshire winner Majestic Dawn by half a length to register his fourth win of the campaign.

Stoute said of the 6-5 winner: “That was a tough test on that sort of ground as he is still getting his strength but his attitude is good. His attitude has been good all along. “He had the break after Newbury as he had a little niggle. We hope he could go for a Group Three as he is a progressive horse and has a good mind. I think he will get a mile and a half.” Fibre far too strong Ralph Beckett celebrated his first domestic winner since claiming the second leg of a Group One double in France last weekend after High Fibre opened his account at the fifth attempt of asking at Newmarket. Fresh from tasting Group One glory with Angel Bleu in the Criterium International at Saint-Cloud on Saturday and Scope in the Prix Royal-Oak at Paris-Longchamp 24 hours later, Beckett was back among the winners thanks to the Vadamos colt. Despite having work to do to turn the tables with his last time out York conqueror Oh Herberts Reign the 16-5 chance took the required step forward to run out five length winner of the 888Sport What’s Your Thinking Nursery Handicap under Rob Hornby.

Beckett said: “He is a nice horse. He didn’t get a race at York where he got behind Oh Herberts Reign and he got in a tangle and stopped in his run. I had him in the valuable nursery here 10 days ago but he came out as he had a rash and I had to back off him. I felt like it was a good spot and it was a competitive enough race.” Reflecting on his Group One glory in France he added: “It was one of those rare 24 hours when everything went right. Scope was fantastic and when you have trained so many of his family including his mother you sort of know what he is going to do before doing it himself but watching him win was very satisfactory. Angel Bleu started back in April and to carry on going all the way to October is fantastic. I’m very lucky to have them both.” Landmark win for Cox Clive Cox reached the 75 winner mark for the first time in his career following the two-length success secured by the Hector Crouch-ridden debutant Bermuda in the opening division of the Prestige Vehicles British EBF Fillies’ Novice Stakes. Cox said of the 14/1 winner: “That was a very good start as that was our 75th winner of the year which is amazing. “The whole team have done a wonderful job. She was a little bit nervy but the hood has been a big help to her. “I was pleased with the way she conducted herself today and she is a filly with a nice future as these autumn maidens here normally work out fairly well. “Today I just wanted her to have a first day at school experience and run as well as possible as she will come forwards. I’m thrilled.”

Sparkling start from Lyra Golden Lyra (8-1) followed in the hoofprints of her half-brother Going Gone, who was on the scoresheet at Newmarket yesterday, when running out an impressive five-length winner in division two of the seven furlong prize. Andy McIntyre, assistant to winning trainer William Haggas, said: “Cieren Fallon was very happy. She was very well balanced coming down the hill and she took it all in well. “She was very sharp out of the stalls but that was not her ground and she will be better on better ground. Her stride length was lovely. Her half-brother Going Gone won here yesterday and she has done that very well.”