Newmarket Saturday review: Glacius makes winning start

Hugo Palmer appears to have another exciting prospect on his hands in Glacius, who hit the ground running when making a winning debut in the JenningsBet Britain's Biggest Independent Bookmaker EBF Novice Stakes at Newmarket.

The son of Too Darn Hot looked the consummate professional in the hands of Neil Callan after winning the mile prize, which was claimed by the mighty Frankel in 2010 when it was staged as a maiden, to get off the mark at the first attempt. Last time out Sandown Park scorer Pacifica Pier, one of two runners in the race for trainer Charlie Appleby alongside favourite Del Maro, still held every chance entering the closing stages despite having led the field for much of the race. However, on the final climb to the line Glacius pressed on under Callan, who claimed last month’s Al Basti Equiworld, Dubai July Cup at the track aboard No Half Measures, before getting the better of the fast-finishing Del Maro by half a length.

Rob Speers, racing manager to owner Vefa Ibrahim Araci, said: “He is a horse that Hugo has always liked and we did try and get him ready to run earlier in the year. We gave him a little break then brought him back and Hugo was very confident that he would run very well today. “In a normal maiden I think we would have fancied him, but we weren’t sure what we were taking on of Godolphin’s today and Jane Chapple-Hyam’s horse (The Joker) ran very well on his debut too. He is by Too Darn Hot, who is very much the sire of the moment, and he is out of a sister to Oaks winner Qualify. He is from a wonderful family and he should have a really nice future. Although he has got scope he is a well balanced horse and we thought he would handle the track and he did that nicely. He won a shade cosy in the end as he was on and off the bridle and he will travel better next time.” Although Glacius holds no future Group race engagements he was given an opening quote of 100/1 to emulate Frankel and win next year’s Betfred 2000 Guineas by Paddy Power and Sky Bet. Speers added: “I suspect Hugo will want to go the novice route again before we go up in company, but really he is all about his three-year-old career. Everything he is doing now is a real bonus. He didn’t get a Royal Lodge entry as he hadn’t run before today, but he has been doing everything nicely at home. He was going to come forward a lot for today so that is a really encouraging first run and we will take it one step at a time.” Rest of the action Teenage jockey Jack Nicholls saw his claim reduced from seven pounds to five after securing his first victory at the track when swooping late aboard Addison Grey in the JenningsBet Grey Horse Handicap. The 19-year-old, who is the son of Group One winning rider, turned trainer, Adrian Nicholls, continued his flying start to his career when making his fleeting visit to the July Course a winning one aboard Addison Grey in the six furlong test. It looked as though victory was heading the way of 7-2 chance, and last time out Ayr winner Binhareer, who shot into a clear lead under Cieren Fallon approaching the final furlong. However, the Dark Angel gelding was reeled back in by the Clive Cox-trained 5-2 favourite, who got up close to the line before scoring by three quarters of a length.

Nicholls said: “It’s class to have ridden my first winner at Newmarket. He can be a little bit keen at home, but I was always happy with my pitch. I always felt like I had the horse underneath me. When I did ask I thought he was going to go and win a little more comfortably. I had a little glance and saw Cieren go and I thought I hope he is as well in as I think he is, but clearly he a progressive horse and he has probably saved me a little bit. “He is very professional considering he has only had five runs, but he doesn’t have that electric turn off foot yet. It takes him a little bit of time to gather himself up then go, but when he gets into that top gear he takes a bit of stopping.” And following the race Lambourn handler Cox admitted he will now give serious thought at giving the progressive three-year-old an outing in next month’s Ladbrokes Ayr Gold Cup, which he was trimmed from 33/1 into 20-1 by Paddy Power ad Sky Bet. Cox, speaking away from the track, said: “I was delighted with how he handled the track at Newmarket today and I was very impressed with Jack, who helped with taking seven pounds off his back. I always thought when he got daylight that as long as came into the dip well and Jack kept him rolling that he would go close. He really battled well in the last one hundred yards and he really seemed to knuckle down. The Ayr Gold Cup is of consideration and I would say following the performance today it would encourage me to take it seriously.” Stuart Williams received the perfect boost ahead of stable star Quinault bidding to maintain his unbeaten record at York next week after Moon Angel took a step up in trip in her stride to bag the most valuable success of her career in the JenningsBet Fillies’ Handicap. Appearing to need every yard of the one mile six furlong trip the 3/1 chance stuck her neck out in game fashion under Saffie Osborne close to the line to prevail by a neck in the £50,000 feature contest.