A review of the action from Saturday's meeting at Newmarket where Emotion landed the feature race.

Big-race glory for Emotion Emotion showed what connections described as her “true colours” after securing the biggest victory of her career when leading home a one two for owners Qatar Racing in the British Stallion Studs EBF Chalice Stakes. After running out an impressive winner at Kempton Park on her second start, the daughter of Frankel then found the soft ground work against her in a Listed contest at Goodwood before beating only one in the Group Two Queen’s Vase at Royal Ascot. Returned to calmer waters today Emotion, who was one of two runners in the mile and a half Listed feature for John and Thady Gosden, appeared to move well within herself close the pace under Andrea Atzeni.

Joining favourite, and long-time leader, Rose Of Kildare inside the final quarter of a mile alongside eventual third Star Fortress, the 13-2 chance forged into a clear lead during the closing strides before scoring by a length to complete a 55/1 double for the Gosdens following the success of Commissioning in the opener. Kevin Darley, representative for Qatar Racing, said: “It wasn’t really a surprise. She ran in the Ascot race (Queen’s Vase) and there was a big field and she maybe lacked a little bit of experience at that stage. She showed her true colours today. There was a strong gallop which helped her out. “Andrea (Atzeni, winning jockey) said she maybe faltered a little bit running into the dip but once she hit the rising ground the better she was. “I think the ground that day at Goodwood didn’t help her. Although she doesn’t do anything quick she does like to feel herself on top of the ground and as you saw today once she hit the rising ground, the better she was. “With her winning so easy at Kempton she didn’t really have a race and learn an awful lot. Being pitched in with a lot of runners at Ascot probably taught her more than we thought. “I think maybe long term she could be a Galtres Stakes or Park Hill type filly. She is a lovely big filly and there is plenty of her.” Gosden newcomer earns Guineas quotes John and Thady Gosden already have plenty of smart fillies among their ranks and Commissioning looks to be another after receiving quotes for next year’s QIPCO 1000 Guineas following her impressive debut victory at Newmarket today. One of a number of interesting newcomers in the Turners British EBF Fillies’ Novice Stakes, the daughter of Kingman turned the seven-furlong contest into a procession under Frankie Dettori. Bursting through under the charismatic Italian on the far side the 13/2 chance continued to stretch away from her rivals in taking fashion before passing the post three and a half lengths clear of fellow debutant Prepense.

Following the race Commissioning was introduced at 20/1 for the 2023 QIPCO 1000 Guineas by Betfair and Paddy Power. Dettori said: “She has done it nicely and has taken me by surprise a bit but they told me that she was okay this morning. She was a bit green early doors but I gave her a little flick and she got down and started racing and she finished the race very strong. I hadn’t sat on her at home before this. “Sheikh Isa (joint owner) is a good friend of mine and he text me from America and wished me all the best so I’m sure he will be happy now. I think seven is fine for the moment but she will probably end up going up to a mile before the end of the season.”

Ryan hails Beauty show Jockey Rossa Ryan praised the “honesty” demonstrated by Immortal Beauty who finally opened her account at the fourth time of asking with a tenacious success in the British Stallion Studs EBF Fillies’ Nursery Handicap. Having filled the runner-up spot on her previous start at Ffos Las, the 5-1 chance dug deep during the closing strides of the six-furlong event to repel the persistent challenge of Fox Degree by half a length. Ryan said: “They went a good gallop and she travelled super. She has got a lot of toe and early speed. The last half a furlong took a long way to come home up that hill. She probably will open the option to come back to five as she has got a lot of speed. “She was a filly that wasn’t beaten far by Lady Hollywood who went on to win a Listed race. It was a good performance. She was a bit idle but she has dug down. It was more honesty that got me over the line today. Every time the Ralph Becket horse came to me, she picked up and went again.”