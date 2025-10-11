A freewheeling grey won the Darley Dewhurst Stakes.

Gewan did exactly what his name implored and was never caught. (OK I know it's not pronounced like that).

He was 25/1 in against the best Ballydoyle and Godolphin could muster for the Group One showpiece but it’s hard to pitch this as a victory for David against the Goliaths.

He’s trained by Andrew Balding, who has the largest numerical string in the UK, and owned by Zhang Yuesheng, a self-made billionaire who’s Yulong Investments are increasingly big players on the global racing stage.

They have deep pockets as they showed when swooping to buy the son of Night Of Thunder privately after his win in the Acomb.