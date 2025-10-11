Menu icon
David Ord
David Ord on Gewan's Dewhurst success

Newmarket Saturday review: David Ord on Gewan's Dewhurst win

By David Ord
Sporting Life Plus
Sat October 11, 2025 · 15 min ago

Our man at the track reflects on Gewan's 25/1 win in the Darley Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket.

A freewheeling grey won the Darley Dewhurst Stakes.

Gewan did exactly what his name implored and was never caught. (OK I know it's not pronounced like that).

He was 25/1 in against the best Ballydoyle and Godolphin could muster for the Group One showpiece but it’s hard to pitch this as a victory for David against the Goliaths.

He’s trained by Andrew Balding, who has the largest numerical string in the UK, and owned by Zhang Yuesheng, a self-made billionaire who’s Yulong Investments are increasingly big players on the global racing stage.

They have deep pockets as they showed when swooping to buy the son of Night Of Thunder privately after his win in the Acomb.

