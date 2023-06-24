Newmarket Saturday review: Big double for Godolphin

A review of the action from Saturday's meeting at Newmarket where Ancient Wisdom and Imperial Emperor starred for Godolphin.

Big targets for Wisdom Group race targets will now be considered for Ancient Wisdom who moved a significant step closer to an outing at next month’s Boodles July Festival at Newmarket after maintaining his unbeaten record at the track on Saturday. The Charlie Appleby-trained Dubawi colt, who cost 2,000,000 euros as a yearling, defied a penalty for his debut success at Haydock Park 15 days ago when accounting for his four rivals in the Join Racing TV Now British EBF Novice Stakes. Although coming under pressure earlier than expected the 1/6 favourite soon had matters in hand entering the concluding stages of the seven furlong contest before defeating debutant Never So Brave by a length and three-quarters under James Doyle.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Following the race Appleby admitted that Ancient Wisdom is likely to try and go one better than stablemate, and last year’s winner of the race, Victory Dance, in the Group Two bet365 Superlative Stakes over course and distance on Saturday, July 15th. Speaking away from the track,the trainer said: “I was pleased with that. I spoke to James and he said he learnt plenty out there. They didn’t go a great gallop and it turned into a bit of a sprint, but he learnt the conditions of the track. Potentially, we will look towards the Superlative Stakes now which was always the plan after today’s race.” Emperor makes winning return One-time leading Betfred Derby contender Imperial Emperor made his eagerly awaited return to action a winning one in the Winners Wear House Of Cavani British EBF Novice Stakes to provide Appleby and Doyle with further success on the card. Absent since making an impressive debut on the Rowley Mile in October the well-bred son of Dubawi made light work of his rivals in the mile prize, which was claimed in 2021 by now retired six-time Group One winner Baaeed. Sent straight into the lead by Doyle, the 1-3 favourite only needed to be kept up to his work to during the closing stages to see off Sniper’s Eye by two and three-quarter lengths to set up a tilt at bigger and better targets.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Doyle said: “I was pleased with him and it was nice to get him back on track after quite a taking debut. “I don’t think you saw him to the best effect out in front. He quickened up nicely and he is a smart horse. He travels super, but he is probably better rolling through them with a lead.” Although no immediate targets were mentioned in light of the victory a step up in trip to 10 furlongs almost certainly awaits Imperial Emperor. Alex Merriam, assistant trainer, said: “He has done that nicely. Having spoken to Charlie I think stepping up to 10 furlongs will be the next stage, but as regards to where that is Charlie will make a plan. He is closely related to Ghaiyyath and Charlie gave him plenty of time. If he turns out to be half as good as him that will be alright.” Tuer off the mark on July Course Not even an accidental soaking by a bucket of drinking water for the horses could dampen the spirits of Grant Tuer after Sophia’s Starlight provided the Yorkshire handler with his first July Course winner in the Winners Wear House Of Cavani Fillies’ Handicap. Having finished third over an extended seven furlongs at Chester on her previous start the well supported 7/4 favourite made it three wins from five starts this year on her return to six furlongs when prevailing by length and three-quarters. Tuer said: “It is my first winner here but I’ve not had that many runners here. We don’t tend to travel that far unless it is necessary. We probably didn’t get the trip right last week. I always thought she wanted seven furlongs so we tried seven and a half furlongs at Chester and she didn’t quite get there but it was a very good race. “Dropping her back to six furlongs has not inconvenienced her at all. She has got very good gate speed. We will just keep playing away with her. She is in at Carlisle on Wednesday but I will have a word with Nick (Bradley, syndicate manager) and see what he wants to do.”

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Farragher strikes for Henderson Apprentice jockey Adam Farragher made the most of a rare opportunity to ride for Cheltenham Gold Cup winning trainer Nicky Henderson when steering King Eagle to glory in the Winners Wear House Of Cavani Handicap. After making his stable debut a winning one at Bath the Frankel gelding appeared to appreciate the step up trip when edging out Traila by a neck in the one mile six furlong prize, which doubled up as a Jockey Club Grassroots Stayers Series Qualifier. Farragher said of the 85/40 winner: “I’m very grateful for the ride. Mr Henderson had slight concerns about the ground but I said they had put enough water on it. He ran around a bit and he wasn’t in love with the ground going into the dip but once he hit the rising ground he picked up. I think he will stay a bit further.”