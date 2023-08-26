Newmarket Saturday review and replays

A review of the action from Saturday's meeting at Newmarket where the Gosdens unearthed an interesting two-year-old prospect.

Ward thinking big with Wonder Tom Ward has Group race aspirations on his mind again for Woodhay Wonder who secured the biggest success of career when leading her rivals a merry dance in the £100,000 Tattersalls Somerville Auction Stakes at Newmarket. After being beaten just over five lengths into third in the Group Two Duchess Of Cambridge Stakes at last month’s Boodles July Festival over course and distance, the daughter of Tamayuz made the most of a drop back in class in the valuable six-furlong prize. Racing over on the far side of the track the 14/1 chance continued find plenty for pressure during the closing stages under PJ McDonald to hold off the late challenge of Geologist, who was one of two runners in the race for Amy Murphy, by half a length.

Ward said: “She was still quite green in that race (Duchess Of Cambridge Stakes) and the small field didn’t quite suit her. Today has helped with the big field and with there being plenty of pace. She has always shown a lot at home, but she has never really been in a position where she has had a truly run race and today was the first time you got a chance to see what she is really all about. “I was surprised she was such a big price as she is a filly with good form. I was thinking she would run well I just didn’t know she would handle the conditions of a big field. I think six is her trip as she has got a lot of speed. She is quirky but a ball of muscle. She has had to do it all on her own today which is a big positive to her.” Looking ahead the Lambourn handler earmarked the Group Three The Ire-Incentive, It Pays To Buy Irish Dick Poole Fillies’ Stakes at Salisbury on September 7th as the next target for Woodhay Wonder. Ward added: “She has got black type Group Two and I’m hoping she will win a Listed or a Group Three at some stage. The Dick Poole at Salisbury in two weeks, if it doesn’t come too soon, we could look at, but there are plenty of races at the end of the season for her. Being on that slower ground today would suggest she is versatile regarding the ground. She is tough and hardy. PJ got on her and he said she felt like a colt. “She would have learnt more today than she did on her first three starts and hopefully that will take her forward. She is a big girl and there is no reason why she won’t train on next year so we have some options. Gosdens unearth interesting prospect in Shaddad John and Thady Gosden have had a quiet time with their juvenile team this season, however they could have unearthed a useful type in Eben Shaddad who followed in his sire Calyx’s hoofprints when making a winning debut on the July Course. Having saddled just one two-year-old winner this season the Newmarket based father and son team doubled that tally after the 4/1 chance made his first racecourse appearance a winning one in the JenningsBet British EBF Novice Stakes. Hitting the front inside the final quarter of a mile of the six-furlong contest Eben Shaddad quickly put matters to bed in a matter of strides under Benoit De La Sayette before crossing the line three and three quarter lengths clear of Give It Up. Following the race Eben Shaddad was halved in price from 66/1 to 33s for the Group One Darley Dewhurst Stakes on the Rowley Mile on October 14th.

Gary Rothwell, assistant trainer, said: “That was a good performance time out as he was stood in the stalls for a long time (due to horse being withdrawn). I like the way when he came off the bridle that he was a little bit green but then he hit the rising ground and hit the line well. Benoit was pleased with him. “We’ve always liked him at home, and it was nice to come here and see him do that. He wore the red hood, but he stayed nice and calm, and it was a very professional performance. We never push the buttons with them at home, but he has been going nicely and he would catch the eye among a few others.” Stone back on right track Sea Stone moved a step closer to fulfilling grand plans trainer Ismail Mohammed has for the progressive stayer out in Dubai next year after gaining his first win on the turf in the JenningsBet Best Odds Guaranteed Every Shop Handicap. Without a win in his eight previous starts on the turf the Sea The Stars gelding changed that when giving De La Sayette his second victory on the card after plundering the one mile and six furlongs prize by three-quarters of a length. Mohammed said of the 6/1 winner: “After he won over two miles at Kempton we thought why not try this as we have some big races coming up for him. “We will take him back to Dubai but he needs to go up a bit as he will need to be 90 to race at the Dubai Carnival. We have two races for him there and one on Dubai World Cup night which is the two mile race the Dubai Gold Cup. We will try and find a conditions race for him and see from there where we go.”

Rest of the action Members of the valueracingclub.co.uk syndicate had plenty to smile about after the Mick Appleby-trained Olympicus secured the group their 20th winner of the year when scoring for the first time in their silks when landing the JenningsBet Handicap by a neck. James Couldwell, racing manager, said of the 9/1 winner: “That was really pleasing. He is an extremely well bred horse as he is related to Tapestry (2014 Yorkshire Oaks winner). “He was a bit of a tearaway when we first got him, but he has improved with each little run. “In the small field today, we wanted to be a bit more positive and Callum Shepherd rode a peach of a race. He could be a really nice horse.”