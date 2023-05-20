Newmarket Saturday review and replays

A review of the action from Saturday's meeting at Newmarket where Jabaara had Roger Varian dreaming of Royal Ascot glory.

Albany plan for Jabaara Roger Varian will take a tried and tested route with Jabaara who secured her place at Royal Ascot when demonstrating an engine like the Rolls-Royce Merlin ones inside the Supermarine Spitfire and Hawker Hurricane on display at Newmarket on Saturday. Having claimed the race with subsequent Albany Stakes winner Daahyeh back in 2019 the Newmarket handler will now take aim at the same Group Three prize with Jabaara following her debut success in the British Stallion Studs EBF Fillies’ Novice Stakes. Despite having to be switched around the outside of the entire field in order to get a clear run the daughter of Exceed And Excel sprouted wings late on in the six-furlong event under David Egan before prevailing by three quarters of a length. Following the race, which was won 12 months ago by this year’s QIPCO 1000 Guineas winner Mawj and last year’s 1000 Guineas heroine Cachet in 2021, Jabaara was introduced at 8.1 for the Albany Stakes by both Paddy Power and Betfair.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Varian said of the successful 2/1 Favourite: “She has always looked smart. I thought she did well there as she was a touch green and he (David Egan) had to take her off heels, switch, and start his run again. I thought she was a filly with a lot of ability to be able to do that on debut. She pricked her ears as she crossed the line. I think she is quite nice. We have been fortunate to win the Albany twice before and I think this filly should go straight there as I think she is quite good and she looked it there today. Time will tell us what the form is worth. “I thought for a few weeks that she could be an Albany horse. I nearly got her started a few weeks ago but that was only a five furlong option but she has shaped at home as if she has wanted this six. A strong pace at Ascot over a stiff six on decent ground would suit her I would have thought.” Change of fortune for Palmer Hugo Palmer might have been left cursing his luck after pranging his car, but the Classic-winning handler was given something to smile about after Chelsea Green (16/1) set up a trip to the Royal meeting with victory in the Aspall Cyder 1728 Handicap. After finishing seventh over course and distance in the Listed Montrose Fillies’ Stakes on her final start last season, the daughter of U S Navy Flag left that effort behind when scoring by a length to give winning jockey Ross Coakley his first victory at the track. Richard Morecombe, president of winning owners Chelsea Thoroughbreds, said: “I thought she would run better than her price. She did it the right way this time.

She was a bit gassy last year but they went quick today and she relaxed well. She has grown up a lot and will probably get further than a mile in time. All roads lead to Royal Ascot now and she will go straight to the Sandringham. Hugo pranged his car that is why he is not here. It was only a small prang and he was fine but hopefully that will be a fillip.”

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Catton hailed after Quinault win Stuart Williams praised the work put in behind the scenes by apprentice jockey Luke Catton after Quinault scored for the second time over course and distance in the space of 48 hours in the Aspall Suffolk Draught Cyder Handicap. Showing no signs of his recent exertions catching up with him the Oasis Dream gelding backed up his six-furlong victory at the track on Thursday evening by a length under Marco Ghiani to complete a four-timer for the year. The Newmarket handler said of the triumphant 9-4 market leader: “I thought if he could win here Thursday he would be in the handicap today. As it turned out the one at the top of the weights rated 105 came out so he was well in the handicap. “It was unfortunate Luke Catton couldn’t ride him today as he couldn’t do the weight. Luke has done a brilliant job settling him at home as he was a tearaway when he came but that is why Godolphin put him in the sale in the first place. He will probably go to York now for the valuable three year old six furlong handicap as long as he comes out of this fine.”