Newmarket Saturday review and replays: Woodhay Wonder scoops sales pot

A review of the rest of the action from Newmarket on Saturday where Woodhay Wonder scooped the pot for connections and trainer Tom Ward.

Tom Ward ensured he kept in the good books of his father Toby after Woodhay Wonder finished best of them all to secure what he described as a ‘huge’ success for his yard in the £150,000 Tattersalls October Auction Stakes at Newmarket. Despite playing up behind the stalls before the race, the daughter of Tamayuz finished best of them all to scoop the £81,165 first prize and complete a big sales race double having collected the £100,000 Tattersalls Somerville Auction Stakes over on the July Course on her previous start back in August. Victory in the six-furlong contest looked to be heading the way of hat-trick seeking Evens favourite Zoulu Chief, who appeared to have all his rivals on the stretch entering the final quarter of a mile. However, having appeared to still be travelling strongly the market leader’s petrol gauge was soon running on empty as Woodhay Wonder and PJ McDonald swept past in a matter of strides approaching the closing stages. Woodhay Wonder, who is jointly owned by Ward’s father together with Matthew Webber, maintained a relentless gallop all the way to the line before going on to score by four lengths from Commander Crouch. It was the second year running that the same sales race double had been completed after the Ed Walker-trained Amichi won both races last season.

Ward said of the 5/1 winner who was purchased for 26,000 guineas: “After her last start we were quite keen to give her a bit more time and come here. With the money on offer you can’t turn your nose up in it at all. “She has been so well at home, and I was coming here more confident than I was last time. She is definitely coming together much better as the season is going on. “Dad will be buying a few yearlings and I’ve already got a few lined up for him already. He is delighted, as is Matt. They are both lucky owners for me and I’m delighted what this filly has done today. “She just gets a bit fresh behind the stalls and we will have to work on that, but as long as that is the only thing we have to do that is not a problem. She is a nice filly going forward.” Although Ward admitted Woodhay Wonder is unlikely to be seen out again this season he has earmarked the Group Three Dubai Duty Free Stakes, better known as the Fred Darling Stakes, at Newbury as an early target next year. He added: “She looks to me like she will go seven (furlongs) and possibly a mile a next year which is quite an exciting prospect. She has got enough size and scope about her that she is not just a two-year-old. “I don’t think we will come out again at this stage. I think she is definitely a filly for next season. We could go to Newbury for the Fred Darling. If she does strengthen as I hope over the winter then it would be great race to go for. “It is huge for us as we are only a small team in Lambourn that is trying to get bigger.”

Madame Ambassador



Madame Ambassador continued her love affair with the Rowley Mile after making it three wins from as many appearances at the track when carrying top weight to glory in the British EBF Premier Fillies’ Handicap. After opening her account for the campaign over course and distance last time out the Charlie Johnston-trained four-year-old backed up that win when prevailing by a length from Lady Boba in the mile and a quarter contest under Franny Norton. And the daughter of Churchill could now get the chance to secure Listed glory at her favourite track after the James Seymour Stakes on November 4th was earmarked as her next target. The winning rider said of the 10/1 chance: “Her whole life she has been consistent, but for whatever reason she loves it here. It was a good game performance. “I thought it was a tougher race to the one that she won two weeks ago. The ground was different as well so she had to step up and she certainly did that. “She will come back for the Listed race here in three weeks' time. That mile and a quarter is no problem to her.”

Lost for words Jane Chapple-Hyam might need to brush up on her commentary skill but she demonstrated once again her ability to get one ready first time out after Sons And Lovers defied his big price tag to hit the ground running in the Virgin Bet Daily Price Boost Maiden Stakes. The Group One-winning trainer provided in running commentary to the Study Of Man’s wheelchair-bound part-owner Maya Morriss, who was granted permission by Clerk of the Course Michael Prosser to watch the seven-furlong contest by the winning line together with Chapple-Hyam and her friends. Sweeping over the top of his rivals late on the 33/1 chance, who is also part-owned by Kirsten Rausing, got up almost on the line to deny 7/4 second favourite Placo by a head much to the delight of the triumphant connections. Chapple-Hyam said: “I was expecting him to finish in the first three. He is a lovely horse. He is still a bit raw and he has got bit of maturing to do. He is a lovely mover but I was worried the ground might be too quick. “I watched the race on the other side of the track on the winning line as Maya has to use a mobility car and a wheelchair so we got permission to go over the other side and it was a good thrill. “I’m not a very good commentator. It went something along the lines of sat last, now joint second last, he has pulled out and is third and then he is coming through then oh he has won! “It was a lovely touch for Maya and Hugo (Morriss) that David (Egan) brought the horse over. I know it is only maiden, but hey ho we are at Newmarket and Hugo was a steward here for many years. They are both close family friends so I’m thrilled we got the win. Hugo is speechless which is unheard of! “I think we will put him away now and look forward to next season.”

Hand Of God scores Connections of Irish runner Vera Verto (12/1) admitted it was a ‘dream come true’ to have a winner on the Rowley Mile after the Gavin Cromwell-trained five-year-old secured a tenacious front running victory in the British EBF 40th Anniversary Premier Fillies’ Handicap. Arriving on the back of a victory at Listowel 16 days ago the Prince Of Lir mare added to that success when bravely holding off Divina Grace by three quarters of a length in the mile and a half prize. Conor O’Malley, of the From The Clouds Partnership, said: “We were a bit worried about the ground as she won on soft ground at Listowel a few weeks ago. She won at Ballinrobe on the firm ground in the summer. She is just a tough mare. “I think she had a bit left in her if she was challenged and I think she would have kicked on again. She came over last night and was so relaxed coming over. She is just a brilliant mare. “I was worried at the two pole. To be honest coming over we would have been happy with a top three finish. I knew she was going to finish in the top three, but when you get to that two pole you don’t want to finish third. Rob (Hornby) just rode her brilliantly and kicked her on. “Gavin has his horses on fire, and he is an unbelievable trainer. He has done a brilliant job with Vera Verto and we are absolutely over the moon. It is a dream come true to have a winner here and I’m lost for words. “To come to HQ and have a winner against Qatar Racing, Coolmore and The King is unbelievable.” The Virgin Bet Best Odds Daily British EBF Maiden Stakes saw Hand Of God (9/2) deny Charlie Appleby a hat-trick. Appleby had saddled the two previous winners of the mile contest but his Classic Encounter had to settle for second as Hand Of God travelled well before quickening to open his account in good style at the third time of asking for Harry and Roger Charlton. There was a thrilling finish to the closing fillies' handicap with the first three home separated by a short-head, a head and a nose with Coco Jamboo (7/2) coming out on top for David Egan and Marco Botti.

