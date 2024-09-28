Newmarket Saturday review and free video replays:

Naina lands Newmarket gamble

The well backed Naina (6/1) finished with a flourish to land the British Stallion Studs EBF 'Jersey Lily' Fillies' Nursery Handicap at Newmarket.

Racing closest to the stands' side rail, Naina was settled just in behind the pace in her group by Christian Howarth who asked the Expert Eye filly to go through the gears approaching the two furlong pole.

She responded willingly and was in front by the next distance marker, keeping on well to score by one and three quarter lengths from Magic Love. Royal Equerry was a length away in third.

Trained by John Ryan, Naina has now won four of her eight starts.

"You just don't know how good she is because every time you think this is going to be tough she seems to get another breath and go again. The last two times she has won Silvestre (De Sousa) got off her and said he definitely thought she was black type material," he revealed.

"The seller was a Newmarket seller, a £20,000 race; it was all part of a plan, the ground was right and we were trying to get a bit of a path but we did think we were on a short fuse because she's not very big and you're getting later in the season and the other horses are getting stronger and getting bigger and she hasn't grown but she doesn't care. She would be the girl that goes out into any club and walk out with the one she wants!

"It's heart that wins races and she excels every time you ask her yet you wouldn't know at home, she just turns up on these days. We'll have a look at something with a bit of black type in it and see what's open to us."