Curragh Saturday review and free video replays

A review of the action and free video replays from Saturday's meeting at the Curragh.

Harrington ace back to winning ways in Beresford Hotazhell got back to winning ways with a tough success in the Montane Developments Beresford Stakes at the Curragh and could bid for Group One glory at Doncaster next. Jessica Harrington’s colt was denied a hat-trick when second in the Irish Futurity Stakes last time and was ridden by Shane Foley as the 2/1 joint-favourite on his return to the same track. Foley had to get active in the saddle at an early stage in the race but he was clearly right in thinking the bay had more to offer, as the duo eventually ground out a three-quarter-length win from Tennessee Stud.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

“He’s very good. We’re delighted with him,” said Harrington of her Group Two scorer. “He travels and then he comes off it. When he came back on it again, he was always going to tough it out. “He’s a good horse. He’ll probably go for the Futurity at Doncaster, he gets the mile really well, so we might as well go there. He’s by Too Darn Hot but he gets the mile well, he stays every yard of that. I’m delighted for Bonnie and Tommy Hamilton, who own him. They had Pathfork with me as well.” Big pay-day for Beckett Bolo Neighs soared to an impressive seven-length success for Ralph Beckett in the valuable Goffs 500 at the Curragh, earning €245,000 in the process. A 5/1 chance under Chris Hayes, the gelding was one of two British-trained contenders in the race and looked determined to make the journey worthwhile. Always travelling sweetly on the inner rail, when the bay was asked to quicken, he did so effortlessly to come home comfortably ahead of the other British runner, Ed Walker’s Mollie Foster, who picked up €95,000 for second.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!