Newmarket Saturday review and free video replays

Oisin Murphy kept the momentum up in his bid to become champion jockey once again with a four-timer at Newmarket on Saturday.
Winner of the jockeys’ title in 2019, 2020 and 2021, the 28-year-old has watched William Buick pick up the trophy in the past two seasons, but is the one to catch in the 2024 standings.
Already well over 100 winners for the calendar year, he started the day over 30 winners clear of nearest pursuer Rossa Ryan in the race to be champion jockey. A successful day on the July course took his tally in the championship race – which is calculated from May 4 to British Champions Day on October 19 – beyond three figures as he continues to hold a healthy advantage.
“It was great to ride winners for four different trainers, so thanks to them for the opportunities,” said Murphy. “It’s obviously smaller fields here (than elsewhere), but it’s competitive and it’s nice to get a few on the board. I had no winners Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, but it’s a nice end to the week. I’m well aware I need the momentum every day and that is why I’m working so hard.”
Having struck aboard Pappa Louis (2/1) for Tom Dascombe in the JenningsBet Newmarket Nursery Handicap he soon doubled up aboard Tom Clover’s improving Fifty Nifty (100/30 favourite) in the JenningsBet Handicap.
Fittingly it was Murphy’s long-time ally Andrew Balding who provided the third horse of the four-timer when Mount Teide (10/11 favourite) claimed the JenningsBet Treble Odds Lucky 15 Handicap, and then he closed the show in style aboard Michael Bell’s Galactic Charm (9/2) in the Patrick B Doyle (Construction) Ltd Handicap.
Of Mount Teide, Murphy said: “He’s an improving horse and was in the right race today. I’m hoping he can progress and a mile suits him well and fast ground is also maybe very important for him, he does enjoy top of the ground.”
Juddmonte could have a talented filly on their hands after Ralph Beckett unleashed the exciting Tabiti at Newmarket.
Sent off the well-backed 9-5 favourite for the opening Tattersalls Online £40,000 EBF ‘Newcomers” Maiden Fillies’ Stakes, the daughter of Kingman was always in full control in the hands of Rossa Ryan.
To the fore early, Tabiti was still travelling smoothly with three furlongs to run and saw off the challenge of the other Juddmonte runner in the contest, John and Thady Gosden’s Zanzoun, to run out a three-and-a-quarter-length winner.
It was a performance that pleased the filly’s rider, who suggested she had always promised plenty at home.
Ryan said: “She’s a lovely filly and relaxed really well in front. When Rab’s (Havlin) filly (Zanzoun) came to me on the other Juddmonte filly she quickened and she just got a bit lonely in front in the end. I got it easy and was able to wind it up from three and a half furlongs out as much as I wanted to. I was very pleased when I gave her a flick when Rab came to me a furlong out that she quickened and put it to bed quickly. She’s a nice filly.”
He added: “She’s ticked every box so far at home and here today. She can only improve and we will see what she can do. She has the pedigree to say she should get better with time and age so we will see.”
