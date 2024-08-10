Newmarket Saturday review and free video replays

Fab four for title leader Murphy

Oisin Murphy kept the momentum up in his bid to become champion jockey once again with a four-timer at Newmarket on Saturday.

Winner of the jockeys’ title in 2019, 2020 and 2021, the 28-year-old has watched William Buick pick up the trophy in the past two seasons, but is the one to catch in the 2024 standings.

Already well over 100 winners for the calendar year, he started the day over 30 winners clear of nearest pursuer Rossa Ryan in the race to be champion jockey. A successful day on the July course took his tally in the championship race – which is calculated from May 4 to British Champions Day on October 19 – beyond three figures as he continues to hold a healthy advantage.

“It was great to ride winners for four different trainers, so thanks to them for the opportunities,” said Murphy. “It’s obviously smaller fields here (than elsewhere), but it’s competitive and it’s nice to get a few on the board. I had no winners Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, but it’s a nice end to the week. I’m well aware I need the momentum every day and that is why I’m working so hard.”

Having struck aboard Pappa Louis (2/1) for Tom Dascombe in the JenningsBet Newmarket Nursery Handicap he soon doubled up aboard Tom Clover’s improving Fifty Nifty (100/30 favourite) in the JenningsBet Handicap.

Fittingly it was Murphy’s long-time ally Andrew Balding who provided the third horse of the four-timer when Mount Teide (10/11 favourite) claimed the JenningsBet Treble Odds Lucky 15 Handicap, and then he closed the show in style aboard Michael Bell’s Galactic Charm (9/2) in the Patrick B Doyle (Construction) Ltd Handicap.

Of Mount Teide, Murphy said: “He’s an improving horse and was in the right race today. I’m hoping he can progress and a mile suits him well and fast ground is also maybe very important for him, he does enjoy top of the ground.”