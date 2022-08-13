A review of the action from Saturday's meeting at Newmarket where Frankie Dettori and Mums Tipple struck.

Tipple team hail Dettori There was no hiding the delight on the faces of owners Marian Lyons and Patricia Zanelli who swiftly declared their love for Frankie Dettori after he steered Mums Tipple to a first success in 17 months in the JenningsBet The UK’s Leading Bookmaker Handicap. Without a win to his name since securung Listed honours in the Lady Wulfruna Stakes at Wolverhampton last March the five-year-old gelding set the record straight in the six furlong dash to complete a double for trainer Richard Hannon. Prominent throughout, the 2/1 joint favourite gradually pulled clear before scoring by three lengths under the popular Italian, who treated racegoers to one of his flying dismounts following the victory.

Marian Lyons, joint owner, said: “He has been a long time coming back to form but it has been worth the weight. Well done to the Hannon team. We love Frankie Dettori. He promised to buy as a bottle of champagne but I think we will buy him one. That win at York (in 2019) was a real highlight of the season but he had an accident and got injured and he has never really got back to the same level. “He started not liking coming out of the stalls but he was fourth at Goodwood last time and having Frankie on him helped today. He enjoyed being near the front and six furlongs is the trip he likes.” Classic winning handler Hannon initiated his brace when Mehme, who is a full sister to dual Group Two winner Mehmas, landed the JenningsBet Fillies’ Nursery by a neck under Jamie Spencer. Dead-heat drama A dead heat was called between Canterbury Bell (5/2) and Total Lockdown (7/2) following the JenningsBet Handicap, but it was an outcome owner of the latter Roberto Favarulo was happy to take with it being the first winner he had ever bred. The victory formed the concluding leg of a double for jockey James Doyle, who was aboard the William Haggas-trained Canterbury Bell. Favarulo said of the John Butler trained three year old: “I had a mare called Diamondsaretrumps and everyone told me she was a morning glory. I wanted to breed from her and everyone told me not to do it but I went with my gut and did it. “I think when you breed them it means a lot more. It pulls your heartstrings. It was a dead heat but it is still a winner. I’m so happy.”

Patient approach works with Strike Adopting a patient approach proved a worthwhile tactic for connections of Strike who belatedly opened his account at the 12th time of asking when fulfilling his season long plan with a tenacious success in the JenningsBet Grey Horse Handicap. The gelded son of Lethal Force finally got his head in front following a number of respectable efforts in defeat when getting the better of a late duel in the six-furlong contest with fellow 11/4 joint-favourite Verreaux Eagle before obliging by a nose. Following the race Simon Emmet, who owns the four year old with his daughter Rosalind, was quick to heap praise on winning trainer Johnathan Portman after earmarking the unique race as the main target for Strike.

Emmet said: “It has been his plan all year. He has been very patient and he is such a game horse. There is not a bad bone in his body. We might be coming back next year now as he seemed to love the track. He does like an uphill finish as he has run well at Ascot and Salisbury before and it really suited him here as well and that made a great difference. He is so game the whole stable loves him. He is such a nice horse.” The victory also put a smile back on the face of winning rider Rob Hornby, who missed out on the victory of Single earlier on the card after getting stuck in traffic. Hornby said: “I got hammered with the traffic everywhere. Good old Johnny he has saved the day again. It is always nice to ride him a winner especially for these owners who are lovely people. He is honest and tries hard. It was a good race Johnny picked out. “He had a light weight today which was seen to good effect. He hit that rising ground and battled it out well. He was always trying and running for me and hitting the line and hitting the rising ground well. I’m delighted. Johnny always tries to map something out for this and the plan has paid off. Full credit to the team as it is a good effort all round.”

Celebration time for the Strike team

Appleby domination continues Charlie Appleby continued his domination of juvenile races at the track after Mischief Magic set up an outing at Group race level with a facile success in the JenningsBet British EBF Novice Stakes. After landing both two year old contests at the track on Friday the Godolphin handler saw another head his way following the victory of the son of Exceed And Excel who backed up his last time out Goodwood success in the six-furlong event. Barely needing to get out of second gear, the 2/11 favourite put the race to bed in a matter of strides to defeat Strawberry Belle by six-and-- half lengths which resulted in Paddy Power trimming him 12/1 for the Group One Juddmonte Middle Park Stakes. Appleby, speaking away from the track, said: “I’m pleased with the result there as the ground would have been quick enough for him. Something like the Mill Reef would be a possible target for him with a bit better ground or possibly the Sirenia Stakes at Kempton Park could be an option as well.”

Single shines for Channon Traffic problems might have prevented Hornby from taking his opening ride aboard Single, but there were no such issues on the track for the Mick Channon-trained five year old who went one better than 12 months ago in the JenningsBet Fillies’ Handicap. Having had to settle for second best behind Eileendover in the mile six contest last year the daughter of Nathaniel was not to be denied on this occasion under able deputy Franny Norton after powering away from her rivals to score by two-and-a-half lengths. Jack Channon, son and assistant trainer, said: “She is a very nice filly and she is talented but she thinks about it when she hits the front. Franny said he thought he was going to win by 10 lengths but then she has pulled up when she has hit the front and she has done that all her career. “We have tried all sorts of different things like headgear but it doesn’t seem to work as she doesn’t quite settle in the race. She is a tricky ride and Franny has got it perfect first time on her. You have got to land her there real late. When she gets the pace she needs and the quick ground she is quite a nice filly. All her form is there and she is a decent stayer so she deserved that decent pot.”