Newmarket Saturday reports, replays and reaction

Check out the race reports, video replays and reaction from Saturday's meeting at Newmarket.
Thunder will roll on to Ascot
More Thunder continued to demonstrate that he is a sprinter going places after swooping late to preserve his unbeaten record this season in the Betfred Handicap to set up a likely trip to Royal Ascot.
After making a winning debut for William Haggas following a winter move from the now retired Sir Michael Stoute over course and distance last time out the son of Night Of Thunder added to that success in the six furlong heritage handicap.
As the field entered the final furlong it looked like Aramram was going to turn the tables on his last time out conqueror after forging into a narrow lead under Joe Leavy.
But with the post looming More Thunder made up the ground that was required before scoring by a short-head.
Haggas said of the 11/4 favourite: “That was good. Tom (Marquand) said he hit a ridge at the wrong time, but he stayed on well. He said he is plenty fast enough. At some stage he is going to go into stakes races, but at the moment he is low enough in the handicap to be competitive in handicaps.
“That is a good thing (that he proves he goes on any ground). He had three pounds less than he should have done and that three pounds less has made the difference.
“We thought he showed a bit of speed in the spring so we thought we would try him over six furlongs. I didn’t want him to free and he certainly doesn’t do that over six furlongs.
“He is already going up to 97, and he won off 94 today, so that is nearly stakes class, but not quite so he has got a bit more to do. I would say we would look at the Wokingham next at Royal Ascot.”
Bay boost for Candy
Tiger Bay helped provide trainer Henry Candy with an early season boost after coming with a well timed late run to secure victory in the Oddschecker British EBF Ellen Challoner Stakes.
After saddling just three winners in 2024 the Group One winning handler matched that total thanks to the victory claimed by the daughter of Harry Angel in the six-furlong Listed prize.
Victory appeared to be heading the way of early pacesetter Frost At Dawn, who entering the final furlong looked to have seen off all of her rivals.
However, a late drift from the centre of the track to the stands side rail saw the daughter of Frosted surrender crucial ground leaving Tiger Bay, who ploughed a straight furrow up the centre of the course, to pick up the pieces and prevail by a neck.
Candy said of the 11/1 winner: “She seems to have improved a lot over the winter, but she hasn’t quite got her coat yet. There is a little bit more to come, but Trevor (Whelan) was thrilled today. She had plenty to find. She had been doing a lot of work with Run To Freedom, who ran well in the Abernant, so she was fit enough.
“I didn’t think she was going to get into it early on, but she found plenty. I thought we would be lucky to get third place. Her run at Pontefract was very good last year.
“Overall I didn’t think her form was quite good enough, but she stayed in training to try and get some black type so she was going to be running in these races and she has done the job."
Although Candy is keen to keep Tiger Bay running against her own sex he hinted that she could tackle the boys in the Group Three Betfred John Of Gaunt Stakes at Haydock Park later this month.
He added: “I think she really ought to go seven furlongs as she was taken off her feet there and I didn’t think they were going particularly fast.
“The entries for the Chartwell are on Monday, but that will come too soon for her, so that is out of the question. I’d like to run her against her own sex ideally, but a three pounds allowance is a three pounds allowance, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if we mixed it with the boys later on. The John Of Gaunt is a possibility, but I’ll have to think about it.”
