Newmarket Saturday reports, replays and reaction

Thunder will roll on to Ascot More Thunder continued to demonstrate that he is a sprinter going places after swooping late to preserve his unbeaten record this season in the Betfred Handicap to set up a likely trip to Royal Ascot. After making a winning debut for William Haggas following a winter move from the now retired Sir Michael Stoute over course and distance last time out the son of Night Of Thunder added to that success in the six furlong heritage handicap. As the field entered the final furlong it looked like Aramram was going to turn the tables on his last time out conqueror after forging into a narrow lead under Joe Leavy. But with the post looming More Thunder made up the ground that was required before scoring by a short-head.

Haggas said of the 11/4 favourite: “That was good. Tom (Marquand) said he hit a ridge at the wrong time, but he stayed on well. He said he is plenty fast enough. At some stage he is going to go into stakes races, but at the moment he is low enough in the handicap to be competitive in handicaps. “That is a good thing (that he proves he goes on any ground). He had three pounds less than he should have done and that three pounds less has made the difference. “We thought he showed a bit of speed in the spring so we thought we would try him over six furlongs. I didn’t want him to free and he certainly doesn’t do that over six furlongs. “He is already going up to 97, and he won off 94 today, so that is nearly stakes class, but not quite so he has got a bit more to do. I would say we would look at the Wokingham next at Royal Ascot.”

