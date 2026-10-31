Newmarket Saturday reports, reaction and free video replays

A review of the feature action from Saturday's meeting at Newmarket including free video replays.

Red-hot Walker and Shoemark strike again Ed Walker and Kieran Shoemark picked up where they left off at Newmarket when Ibtekar put her previous experience to good use to run out a decisive winner of the Cologne’s 65 Preis Von Europa British EBF Fillies’ Novice Stakes. Having teamed up to bag three winners together on the Rowley Mile on Friday, the pair were at it again with the daughter of Night Of Thunder, who bettered her eye-catching third on debut at Ascot in the seven-furlong prize. Racing front rank throughout, the 10/11 favourite gradually wound matters up from the sharp end before drawing clear late on to defeat running on stablemate Gorgonzola by two-and-a-half lengths.

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Walker said: “I think she is really nice. I thought she maybe did a bit too much in front, but she might have got a bit tired on that ground, however she did it well. She looked good at Ascot, but then didn’t quite get home. Kieran used her experience well today. "Three of the four winners we have had in the last two days have been by Night Of Thunder. It helps when you are getting sent kit like that as it does make life that bit easier. We will see how she trains over the winter, but I think we could possibly look at a Guineas trial with her in the spring.”

Beagle team already thinking of 2027 The 2026 Flat turf season might almost be at a close, but connections of Beagle Bay have already got a target on their mind for next term following his victory in the Dusseldorf’s Henkel 169 German Oaks Handicap. After blowing away the cobwebs at York earlier this month, following a near four month break, the Ralph Beckett-trained gelding took a step forward from that run to register a fourth victory of the campaign in the mile contest under Hector Crouch. As the pace-pushing Man Of Vision, who had spread the field out early doors, fell back into the chasing pack, it was the son of New Bay that was to press on past first and make the best of his way home. Although recent Doncaster scorer River King stuck to the task well he could not reel in the 3/1 favourite, who passed the post with a length-and-three-quarters to spare.

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