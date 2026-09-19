Newmarket Saturday reports, reaction and free video replays

A review of the action and free video replays from Saturday's meeting at Newmarket.

Flower blooms to maintain Appleby run Charlie Appleby kept up his red-hot run of form after Flower Show blossomed on her second start in the Turners British EBF Fillies’ Novice Stakes at Newmarket. The daughter of Dubawi built on an encouraging debut third at Sandown Park last month when putting that experience to good use in the mile event under Billy Loughnane. Although taking time to find her full stride, once hitting top gear the 2-5 favourite drew nicely enough clear before defeating Lily Pink by two lengths.

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits