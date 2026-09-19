Newmarket Saturday reports, reaction and free video replays

A review of the action and free video replays from Saturday's meeting at Newmarket.
Flower blooms to maintain Appleby run
Charlie Appleby kept up his red-hot run of form after Flower Show blossomed on her second start in the Turners British EBF Fillies’ Novice Stakes at Newmarket.
The daughter of Dubawi built on an encouraging debut third at Sandown Park last month when putting that experience to good use in the mile event under Billy Loughnane.
Although taking time to find her full stride, once hitting top gear the 2-5 favourite drew nicely enough clear before defeating Lily Pink by two lengths.
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Appleby, who is operating at 54 percent strike rate, said: “I was pleased with that. Needless to say that Sandown Park race has worked out well as the second (Victoria Night) has since come out and won well at Doncaster.
“We came here with confidence with the run under our belt. I thought she might travel a bit better for longer, but once she hit the rising ground she picked up well. "Billy said she was clueless when she hit the front so there is a bit of improvement there.
“We won’t make any lofty assignments just yet. I don’t see any reason to be stepping up in trip as I think she will get quicker when she gets sharper mentally. She is a filly for next year as she is a filly with a bit of scope.”
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