Newmarket Saturday reports, reaction and free video replays

Although Gladius had the assistance of the stands side rail to help accompany him he could not hold off Damysus, who inside the final 100 yards began to assert before scoring by three-quarters of a length.

Racing just off the pace, which for most of the one mile one furlong prize, was cut out by Mister Rizz, the 2/1 chance moved on with eventual runner-up, and 15-8 favourite Gladius, as the field approached the final furlong.

The son of Frankel added his name to the roll of honour in the Group Three prize, which winning trainers John and Thady Gosden-claimed with subsequent Group One winner Lead Artist 12 months ago, after successfully following up his last time out Listed win in France.

Damysus followed in the hoofprints of some high-profile past members of the team at Clarehaven Stables after securing a breakthrough pattern race success in the Too Darn Hot Darley Stakes.

John Gosden, who was winning the race for the sixth time, and third alongside his son, said: “He is a grand horse. He went over to France last weekend to run in the Group Two Prix Dollar, but it rained and the ground went soft so all he did was have a nice lunch and a good dinner in France and came back on the train.

“He missed a piece of work because of that, but he has gone and won nicely today and he won at Deauville over a similar trip.”

Although Damysus failed to fire on his previous effort at Group One level in the Betfred Derby at Epsom Downs in June, Gosden expects the Wathnan Racing-owned colt to ply his trade at the top table next season.

But before that he could be sent on his travels for a tilt at the Group Two International Trophy in Bahrain next month.

Gosden added: “He kicked the back gate out of the stalls in the Derby and rather nastily injured his hind legs and had a lot of cuts and a lot of patching up. It looked like he had gone fifteen rounds with Joe Frazier. The Derby was a bit of a disaster, but he came back out and won the Prix Nureyev and then won nicely here today.

“I think he could be (a Group One horse). I think we will head to Sandown Park for the Gordon Richards (first next year) and take that route and see if we can come up the ladder. He has got a great mind on him and he is maturing and strengthening all the time.

“There is the Bahrain International Trophy and they might want to run him there. I wouldn’t be surprised if that came on the radar.”