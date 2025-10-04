Newmarket Saturday reports, reaction and free video replays

A review of the rest of the action from Saturday's meeting at Newmarket, including free video replays.

Pepper leaves it late Jel Pepper showcased his credentials to potential buyers after securing his first success since making a winning debut when finishing best of all to win the £150,000 Tattersalls October Auction Stakes. The Inns Of Court gelding made his first start over seven furlongs a triumphant one when staying on well under Colin Keane to pocket the valuable contest and complete a quick-fire double for Whatcombe-handler Oliver Cole. Victory looked to be heading the way of five-timer seeking 3/1 favourite Half Sovereign who seemed to have slipped the field on the far side of the track just as her stablemate Boiling Point did last Saturday in the bet365 Cambridgeshire. However, unlike the son of Too Darn Hot, she could not hold on with the Valmont-owned gelding, who finished third behind Zavateri in the Group Two Kingdom Of Bahrain July Stakes on his second start, flashing home late on the stands side rail to prevail by a length and three quarters.

Cole said: “Thanks to Anthony Ramsden for supplying the horse as first and foremost I’m very lucky to have him. The horse has done very well and he is a very tough horse. He has got his confidence now and I feel he is back to his best. “We kept it simple today and gave him lots of daylight. At Doncaster he had too much of a wall of horses in front of him and he is not used to being covered up. He is a good horse and you have seen him at his best there.” Although a date at the Autumn Horses In Training Sale beckons for Jel Pepper, Cole hinted that he could turn up in the Group Three BetVictor Horris Hill Stakes at Newbury on October 25th before going under the hammer. He added: “We will probably go to the Horris Hill, it is worth a punt and he is full of confidence. He is in the Horses In Training sale, but I’ve to try and ask if we can keep the horse." And a step up to Group race company also awaits for Half Sovereign according to her trainer Karl Burke. He said: “She is a very honest filly and there are no excuses really. Sam (James) knows the filly better, but Andrew (Elliott) did nothing wrong. If we were going to get beaten by one that was it. It was a good performance. “There is a Group Three over in France at the end of this month and we will probably go for that and that will be it for the year.”

Princess Rascal wins at Newmarket

Cole ready to step Rascal up in class Princess Rascal is likely to have her sights raised significantly after returning to winning ways with a decisive success in the British EBF Premier Fillies’ Handicap at Newmarket. Having suffered successive defeats since opening her account on her second start at Salisbury back in May the daughter of Pinatubo finally added to that win when seeing it out best in tricky conditions in the mile-and-a-quarter test. Hitting the front inside the final two furlongs the Oliver Cole-trained 7-2 chance stuck to the task well under Ray Dawson before passing the post two and a quarter lengths clear of runner-up, and early leader North Star.