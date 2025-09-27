Newmarket Saturday reports, reaction and free video replays

Victory appeared to be heading the way of early leader Queen Tamara, who appeared to have slipped the field out in front under Hollie Doyle, but with one last thrust the 11/4 chance rallied on gamely to get up by a neck.

The 19 year-old, who is the son of jockey turned trainer Adrian Nicholls, made the most of his big opportunity when steering the daughter of Pinatubo to her second career success in the £50,000 prize.

Jack Nicholls enjoyed a day to remember after celebrating both his first win on the Rowley Mile and in the silks of leading owner Wathnan Racing aboard Quiescent in the British Stallion Studs EBF “Jersey Lily” Fillies’ Nursery Stakes.

Nicholls, who is based at the Karl Burke stable, said: “That was very good. I was very excited when my agent told me I was going to have a ride for Wathnan Racing on a big day like today. She had a lightweight and it has worked out. She is only going to get better on soft ground and I’m just delighted to have my first ride for Wathnan being a winner.”

And winning trainer Hamad Al Jehani hinted that Quiescent could now take a step up in class on her next start.

He said: “The only thing that concerned us was the ground as we didn’t think she would have the speed to handle that ground, but we knew she was perfect to handle the Rowley Mile. I think she deserved to have that second win of her career.

“We can give her a big excuse at Goodwood as it was very tight between her first race and second race so we then gave her more time. We know she is a nice filly and that she could so something could and we thought this would be the perfect spot for her.

“I think after that race we will see what her handicap mark will be, but I think we will try and target a stakes race in soft or heavy ground for her.”

Winning start from Mubasimah

Mubasimah showed a professional attitude to hit the ground running on her debut with a front running success in division one of the Blandford Bloodstock Maiden Fillies’ Stakes.

Making a swift exit from stall eight the Andrew Balding-trained 11/1 chance was always in control of matters in the seven furlong event, which featured 3.7 million guineas purchase, and 6/5 favourite, Act Of Kindness, after finding plenty in front.

Fellow newcomer Shady Dame briefly threatened to make a race of it approaching the final furlong, but she could never quite get on terms with a length and a quarter separating the pair at the line, with the market leader a further three quarters of a length adrift back in third.