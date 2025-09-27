Newmarket Saturday reports, reaction and free video replays

A review of the rest of the action from Saturday's feature meeting at Newmarket.
Day to savour for Nicholls
Jack Nicholls enjoyed a day to remember after celebrating both his first win on the Rowley Mile and in the silks of leading owner Wathnan Racing aboard Quiescent in the British Stallion Studs EBF “Jersey Lily” Fillies’ Nursery Stakes.
The 19 year-old, who is the son of jockey turned trainer Adrian Nicholls, made the most of his big opportunity when steering the daughter of Pinatubo to her second career success in the £50,000 prize.
Victory appeared to be heading the way of early leader Queen Tamara, who appeared to have slipped the field out in front under Hollie Doyle, but with one last thrust the 11/4 chance rallied on gamely to get up by a neck.
Nicholls, who is based at the Karl Burke stable, said: “That was very good. I was very excited when my agent told me I was going to have a ride for Wathnan Racing on a big day like today. She had a lightweight and it has worked out. She is only going to get better on soft ground and I’m just delighted to have my first ride for Wathnan being a winner.”
And winning trainer Hamad Al Jehani hinted that Quiescent could now take a step up in class on her next start.
He said: “The only thing that concerned us was the ground as we didn’t think she would have the speed to handle that ground, but we knew she was perfect to handle the Rowley Mile. I think she deserved to have that second win of her career.
“We can give her a big excuse at Goodwood as it was very tight between her first race and second race so we then gave her more time. We know she is a nice filly and that she could so something could and we thought this would be the perfect spot for her.
“I think after that race we will see what her handicap mark will be, but I think we will try and target a stakes race in soft or heavy ground for her.”
Winning start from Mubasimah
Mubasimah showed a professional attitude to hit the ground running on her debut with a front running success in division one of the Blandford Bloodstock Maiden Fillies’ Stakes.
Making a swift exit from stall eight the Andrew Balding-trained 11/1 chance was always in control of matters in the seven furlong event, which featured 3.7 million guineas purchase, and 6/5 favourite, Act Of Kindness, after finding plenty in front.
Fellow newcomer Shady Dame briefly threatened to make a race of it approaching the final furlong, but she could never quite get on terms with a length and a quarter separating the pair at the line, with the market leader a further three quarters of a length adrift back in third.
Philip Robinson, racing manager to owner Sheikh Juma Dalmook Al Maktoum, said: “Andrew told me this morning that he really liked and that she was really coming forward. He thought she would run a big race. He didn’t say she would win, but he thought she would run a big race. When they ever looked like coming to her she has found a little bit more.
“They left him alone, and that was all well and good. You can’t be in a better place than if they leave you alone. She wasn’t too green, that is for sure. She looks like she has a bit of depth about her so I think she will be alright next year.
“I’d probably say we will put her away for next year. If Andrew thinks she has come out of it bouncing we may give it second thoughts.”
More from Sporting Life
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.