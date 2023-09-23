Newmarket Saturday report and replays

A review of the action from Saturday's meeting at Newmarket where Grand Providence won the Turners Cesarewitch Trial.

Turner hails Grand courage Hayley Turner praised the tenacity shown by Grand Providence (4/1) after the progressive stayer ground out the most notable success of her career in the Turners Cesarewitch Trial Handicap. The Andrew Balding trained three-year-old made it win number three for the season from eight outings when making her first start over the stamina sapping two and a quarter mile trip a triumphant one under Turner in the £50,000 feature. Tucked in amongst rivals for much of the race it wasn’t until deep inside the final furlong that Grand Providence began to make inroads on leader, and eventual runner-up Sheishybrid, who had earlier swept past early pace setter Land Of Winter just outside the three furlong pole. After enjoying a brief battle Grand Providence started to forge clear on the final climb to the line before passing the post a length clear of Sheishybrid with Extensio a further three-quarters of a length adrift in third.

Turner, who was registering a second win aboard Grand Providence, said: “She is not proven over this trip, but she has always given the impression she will stay well. She is probably the only one that has galloped out after the race as well. “The longer the trip it is the better for her. She is quite versatile. We went an even enough gallop and I kept it simple on her, which is what she wants, before winding her up. She is so game and puts in 110 per cent as you could see she was quite tired after the race.” Following her victory Grand Providence was trimmed into 10/1 for the Club Godolphin Cesarewitch Handicap over course and distance on October 14th. While the Cayton Park Stud Limited-owned filly requires a number of those above her to come out of the £200,000 contest in order to get a run Turner believes she would be fine with the hustle and bustle of such a race should she get in. Turner added: “She would be fine running in a big field like the one in the Cesarewitch as she is a tough filly. She has just progressed as the year has gone on, which has been great to see and it will be nice to see what she gets up to next year if they keep her.” Faith rewarded for O'Brien Fern O’Brien admitted it was ‘pretty cool’ to ride a winner on the Rowley Mile after steering I Still Have Faith to glory in the Turners Amateur Jockeys’ Cambridgeshire. The daughter of Grade One winning jump trainer Fergal O’Brien might hail from a National Hunt background, but she showed she is more than capable of producing the goods on the Flat after galvanizing the Ben Brookhouse-trained three-year-old to glory by three quarters of a length. O’Brien said of the 7/2 winner: “He has done that pretty easily I’d say, and he had a bit left underneath him. It was lucky they came across to the near side and we had a couple of horses on the rail which kept him going.

“As amateurs we are lucky we get races like these. I’m not from a flat background myself but getting to ride a winner at Newmarket is quite cool. Ben has given me plenty of rides and I had my first ever winner under National Hunt rules for him and he has given me plenty of other opportunities which I’m grateful for.” It was second the victory within the space of six days for I Still Have Faith, who tasted success under now retired National Hunt jockey Tom Scudamore in the Vickers.Bet Leger Legends Classified Stakes at Doncaster on Sunday. Brookhouse added: “The Legends race was the one we wanted to win, but I like winning flat races with jump jockeys! We now need to win a jump race with a jump jockey on board. He is very lairy and when he gets to the front he doesn’t know what to do. I think Fern did very well to bring him over for a bit of company.” Love earns Oaks quotes Beautiful Love earned a quote for next year’s Betfred Oaks at Epsom Downs after demonstrating that stamina is very much her forte when getting off the mark at the third attempt of asking in the Turners British EBF Fillies’ Novice Stakes. Having filled the minor placings on her previous two outings the daughter of Siyouni finally hit the target when drawing clear of her rivals under William Buick on her first start over a mile to initiate a near 5.5/1 double for both the jockey and trainer Charlie Appleby. For a fleeting moment it looked as though long-time leader, and eventual runner-up Haya, appeared to have the odds-on favourite in a spot of trouble entering the final quarter of a mile, however the 8/11 market leader showed her staying prowess before scoring by a length.

Alex Merriam, assistant trainer, said: “She is a big filly that is probably still a bit green and raw. Hopefully she will continue to improve and be a horse for next year as she has got plenty of size and scope. I think she will get further in time as well. She was unlucky the first day then she probably bumped into a nice horse of Ralph Beckett’s (Classical Song). She has not really done a lot wrong, but it is nice to see her get her head in front.” Although Beautiful Love, who was introduced at 50/1 for the Betfred Oaks by Paddy Power, holds an entry in the Group One bet365 Fillies’ Mile over course and distance on Friday 13th October, connections admitted future plans were undecided. Merriam added: “At this time of year we will wait and see if we go again. You would not be worried about leaving her until next year, but equally if she is saying she wants another run you could go again.” Plenty was thought of Shining Jewel (11/4 favourite) ahead of her below par seasonal reappearance at Newbury, however she continued her recent revival since undergoing a wind operation when following up her last time out Chelmsford City success in the Turners Fillies’ Handicap. Handed a mark of 91 for her handicap debut the daughter of Siyouni looked to be a good bit better than that figure when smartly working her way to the front under champion jockey Buick before scoring by two lengths to complete the Appleby/Buick double. Merriam said: “The wind operation seems to have helped her and she won well the last day at Chelmsford. William was positive the last day and she has probably improved on that run. She was workmanlike, but that was only her fourth run so she should keep on improving. “Charlie quite liked her at home and she had been doing everything right. She ran that day at Newbury in what was almost an Oaks trial, but it was absolutely bottomless and you could forgive anything on that. It would be nice to think she is stakes class and she will not be far off black type after that.”

Nicholls makes winning start Mia Nicholls hailed the Rowley Mile as her ‘favourite’ of the two tracks in Newmarket after making her first appearance at the course a winning one when getting the better of her boss Eve Johnson Houghton aboard Abate (7/1) in the Turners Parks Group Ltd Handicap. The 19-year-old teamed up with her trainer and Group One-winning rider Adrian Nicholls, to take the six-furlong dash on the gelded son of Bated Breath, who battled back to defeat the Johnson Houghton-trained Bussento by a neck. Nicholls, who has been based with Johnson Houghton for two years, said: “That is my first ride here and first winner. It feels good, especially as it is for my dad as I like getting them for him. “Normally I give him a front running ride, but if something leads I track them. Today I jumped him in front and settled him. He had a few rivals come at him, but he battled back today. I thought it was in him (to battle back) as sometimes he hits a flat spot and he struggles to come back from it but today he was in great form and the lads that work with him at home said he was in flying form. “It is very special riding a winner here. I walked the track earlier on and it is a very unique track. I’ve ridden at the other Newmarket (July) course, but this has to be my favourite now I’ve ridden a winner on it. That was Eve’s horse in second so I don’t know whether I should go back to work or not!”