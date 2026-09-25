Newmarket Saturday preview: What the trainers say

Oisin Murphy - Quicken Away: "He has had two starts and I’ve been very happy with both runs. He’s obviously stepping up in grade here but he’s a horse that has always been well liked so it’ll be interesting to see how he gets on.”

“The straight mile should suit him. It’s a quality field and the two Godolphin runners have already beaten us, so it’s a tough task, but he goes there in great form.”

Marco Botti - Rocket Boy : “He is in very good form and came out of his last race in good shape. I thought he ran well despite the very soft ground, but there’s no doubt he prefers a better surface. His best form has been on good ground, and good to firm would probably be ideal.

And tattersalls.com got the thoughts of several leading trainers and jockeys with fancied runners in the races.

George Boughey - Libertango: “She is in great shape. She’s basically had a faultless prep from the Lowther to Newmarket, so it’s always a nice position to be in when everything goes to plan. With a relatively dry forecast through to the end of the week, she looks like she’s going to get her preferred ground.

“A relatively small field would be a slight question mark. She’s always, for me, been better in a big field, as shown in the Albany and the Lowther, but she was obviously a very good breezer on the track back in the spring. Her work last week was really encouraging, and she goes there as well as we could possibly have her.

“She’s without doubt the best two-year-old six-furlong horse we’ve had so far. It’s a race where everyone’s been hoping to see the top three in the market turn up in as good a shape as they can. We’re delighted to be a part of it, and hopefully she can be in the mix.”

Ed Crisford - Senorita Bonita: “We’ve been really pleased with Senorita Bonita since her win in the Prix Morny and she’s trained really well into the Cheveley Park, we’ve all been very happy with her. It looks like it’s going to be a cracking race and it’s just nice to have a filly that’s good enough to take part in a race of this quality.”

Oisin Murphy - Senorita Bonita - "Senorita Bonita’s been impressive on every start under me. She’s a quality filly and a very good advertisement for the sire. I’m really looking forward to Saturday’s [Tattersalls Sceptre Sessions] Cheveley Park – she’s talented to say the least.”

Joseph O’Brien - Alwaysanangel: "She has had a good preparation for the race and has had a good season up until now. We’re very much looking forward to competing in what is as strong a renewal of the race as I can recall in recent years. I think we go there with every chance.”