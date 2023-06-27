Newmarket Saturday preview: Pogo to bid for back-to-back Criterion wins

Charlie Hills is considering giving stable stalwart Pogo a swift return to action at Newmarket on Saturday in order to give him the chance to become the third two-time winner of the Cavani Menswear Fashion Face-off Frenzy Criterion Stakes.

After finishing 10th in the Group One Queen Anne Stakes over a mile at Royal Ascot last week. the globetrotting seven-year-old is on course for both a drop down in trip and class for a tilt at the seven-furlong Group Three which he claimed 12 months ago. Pogo is yet to re-discover the winning touch in three starts this year, having also finished down the field in both the 1351 Turf Sprint at Riyadh in Saudi Arabia and the Al Quoz Sprint at Meydan in Dubai ahead of his defeat at the Royal meeting. However, the Lambourn handler believes the son of Zebedee, who will bid to emulate 2011 and 2012 winner Libranno and 2019 and 2020 victor Limato, is still capable of making his mark now eased in grade over what he feels is his optimum trip. Hills said: “I’d say we will probably go for the Criterion as that has always been the plan. He hasn’t run too bad despite his form figures. I was pleased with how he ran in the Queen Anne at Royal Ascot on Tuesday and he has come out of that in good form. He picked up through horses but the mile just stretches him and he just didn’t stay that final furlong. He looks to be a seven-furlong specialist. He is a lovely horse and he has proven a good few times he is up to Group Three and Group Two class, but he just struggles at Group One level.”

Last time out saw Pogo revert to hold up tactics in a bid to see out a mile as opposed to adopting his usual front-running role, but Hills expects him to revert back to type at the weekend. He added: “We swapped tactics and held him up last time out as I was a bit conscious that we couldn’t really use his front-running tactics at Ascot and we wanted to do something different. “His win in the Criterion last year was one of his performances of the season. He really does enjoy racing on both tracks at Newmarket and he seems to save his best for there but they are tracks that can suit front runners.” With Pogo very much in the twilight of his career one thing that will come up for discussion sooner rather than later between Hills and owners Gary and Linnet Woodward is the topic of retirement. But the Group One winning handler insists that subject matter is at the back of his mind for the moment.