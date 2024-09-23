Newmarket Saturday preview: Cheveley Park and Middle Park entries

14 horses remain in Saturday’s Group One feature at the five-day stage with the market leader set to put her unbeaten record on the line following success against the colts in the Phoenix Stakes last time.

Aidan O’Brien could allow Lake Victoria to bid for back-to-back Group One victories, after confirming Royal Ascot heroine Fairy Godmother will not run again this season.

Lake Victoria maintained her unbeaten record in the Moyglare Stud Stakes at the Curragh and has the option of dropping back in trip from seven to six furlongs just a fortnight later on the Rowley Mile.

Fairy Godmother, not seen since her brilliant victory in the Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot, had previously been identified as the likely Ballydoyle representative this weekend, but she has now been put away for the winter.

Paddy Power make the pair their 5/1 joint-favourites for next year’s 1000 Guineas.

“Fairy Godmother is finished for the season, we just decided to leave her off for the rest of the year,” O’Brien told the PA news agency on Monday.

“As for Lake Victoria, we were thinking we might bring her back to six furlongs for this going to the Moyglare.”

There are two French-trained entries in Daylight and the supplemented Rayevka, while Sky Bet Lowther Stakes heroine Celandine spearheads the home defence.