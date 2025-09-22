The headline acts are Gstaad, Coventry Stakes winner and second in the Prix Morny and National Stakes since, and Champagne Stakes scorer Puerto Rico.

Brussels, First Approach and Kansas complete the Ballydoyle team.

Charlie Appleby is set to run the improving Morny third Wise Approach, Clive Cox's Richmond winner Coppull was fifth in France and is set to reoppose, while Havana Hurricane and Hilitany also feature among the British team.

Connections have supplemented the Andrew Balding-trained Five Ways who won the Sirenia Stakes at Kempton on his latest start.

Joseph O’Brien’s The Publican’s Son, second at 40/1 on his debut in the Round Tower Stakes, is the most unexposed runner in the field.

Middle Park Stakes: Paddy Power & Sky Bet: 6/4 Wise Approach, 2 Gstaad, 6 Coppull, The Publican’s Son, 10 Hilitany, 12 Puerto Rico, 16 Five Ways, 20 Havana Hurricane, 25 Kansas, 66 Brussels, 100 First Approach