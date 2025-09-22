Aidan O’Brien has five of the 11 acceptors for Saturday’s Tattersalls Middle Park Stakes.
The headline acts are Gstaad, Coventry Stakes winner and second in the Prix Morny and National Stakes since, and Champagne Stakes scorer Puerto Rico.
Brussels, First Approach and Kansas complete the Ballydoyle team.
Charlie Appleby is set to run the improving Morny third Wise Approach, Clive Cox's Richmond winner Coppull was fifth in France and is set to reoppose, while Havana Hurricane and Hilitany also feature among the British team.
Connections have supplemented the Andrew Balding-trained Five Ways who won the Sirenia Stakes at Kempton on his latest start.
Joseph O’Brien’s The Publican’s Son, second at 40/1 on his debut in the Round Tower Stakes, is the most unexposed runner in the field.
Middle Park Stakes: Paddy Power & Sky Bet: 6/4 Wise Approach, 2 Gstaad, 6 Coppull, The Publican’s Son, 10 Hilitany, 12 Puerto Rico, 16 Five Ways, 20 Havana Hurricane, 25 Kansas, 66 Brussels, 100 First Approach
Fixation heads home team in Cheveley Park
Aidan O’Brien has left Beautify and True Love in the Tattersalls Sceptre Sessions Cheveley Park Stakes on the same card.
The former chased home Precise in the Moyglare Stud Stakes last time while True Love, winner of the Queen Mary and Railway Stakes, will be looking to bounce back from an odds-defeat to Power Blue in the Phoenix Stakes.
Donnacha O’Brien’s Havana Ana, touched off in the Prix d'Arenberg at ParisLongchamp last time, is another interesting Irish raider.
The home defence is led by Sky Bet Lowther one-two Royal Fixation and American Queen, plus Dick Poole Stakes winner Anthelia.
Cheveley Park Stakes - Paddy Power & Sky Bet: 6/4 Royal Fixation, 9/4 True Love, 7/2 Beautify, 4 America Queen, 8 Havana Anna, 10 Fitzella, 12 Anthelia, 25 Orion’s Belt, 33 Golden Palace, Pearl Fortune, The Prettiest Star .
Ballydoyle septet in Royal Lodge
A total of 16 go forward in the Tattersalls Online Royal Lodge Stakes including the supplemented Bow Echo, who beat Publish in the Ascendant Stakes at Haydock earlier this month.
There are seven Ballydoyle colts in the shape of Action, Amadeus Mozart, Daytona, Endorsement, New Zealand, Piazza San Marco and Pierre Bonnard.
The exciting Ancient Egypt is set to represent Charlie Johnston and Amo Racing, Solario second and fourth Humidity and Pacific Avenue are still engaged, as is Shayem, third behind Bow Echo at Haydock.
Joseph O’Brien could run Nil Bua Gan Dua, third to Benvenuto Cellini in the Champions Juvenile Stakes at the Irish Champions Festival.
Royal Lodge Stakes: Paddy Power & Sky Bet: 6/4 Bow Echo, 4 Daytona, 9-2 Pacific Avenue, 5 Humidity, 6 Ancient Egypt, 8 Action, 10 Endorsement, 12 New Zealand, 16 Amadeus Mozart, Piazza San Marco, 25 Pierre Bonnard, Rochfortbridge, 33 Nil Bua Gan Dua, 50 Tailgunner Joe, 250 Lord Britain
