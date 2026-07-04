Newmarket Review: Reports, reaction and free video replays from HQ on the rearranged Old Newton Cup day

A review of Saturday's action from the July Course at Newmarket.
Quantum lands the hat-trick
Quantum Power set up a trip to the Qatar Goodwood Festival after completing a hat-trick of victories for the campaign in the Betway Sprint Handicap at Newmarket on Saturday.
Arriving on the back of wins over course and distance, and last time out at Windsor, the Tom Clover-trained three year old was not for stopping in the five furlong contest.
Hitting the front around a furlong from home, the 7-2 chance found more than enough late on to keep Wedonttellies at bay by half a length.
Jackie Clover, assistant trainer and wife, said: “I think he is just a sprinter that has hit form. Roger (Varian) had a horse called Steps a few years ago. He was a very good horse and he won a World Trophy and a Portland.
“This horse is closely related to him. Steps also started off in the mid-seventies and went up.
"I’m not saying he is going to get near there, but they can just get better and he has got a really good attitude.
“He will go to Goodwood now for the three year old handicap over five furlongs. He goes on any ground, you can tuck him in, and stick him in front. He tries and he loves his racing.”
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