Newmarket review: Reina Del Mar reigns for Ed Walker

Graham Clark rounds up the action from the Newmarket July Course on Thursday where Reina Del Mar won for Ed Walker.

Reina Del Mar (16/5 favourite) showed why connections were keen to keep her in training after securing her first victory since returning from a lengthy absence with a tenacious success in the Discover Newmarket Handicap on Thursday. After missing the entire 2022 campaign the Ed Walker-trained five year old carried the colours of owner David Ward, who enjoyed his finest moment with Starman at the track in the 2021 July Cup, to victory by three and three quarter lengths. Walker said of the winner: “She missed the whole of last year but she was a really exciting filly the year before. We are back on track now. “At Salisbury she ran okay but it was a bit of a messy race then at Windsor Tom (Marquand) felt it was too quick. “We’ve not kept her in training just to win 0-70 handicaps as she certainly always promised to be better than that.” There was further success on the card for Lambourn handler Walker after Hafeet Alain (15/2) made all under Connor Planas to land the #weareracing Handicap by a length and a half. Trainer Rod Millman continued to prove the man to follow at Newmarket’s July Course after securing what he described was a ‘very satisfying’ 168/1 double at the track which was completed by Able Kane in the Celebrating Racing’s Workforce Handicap. After saddling a brace of winners during the opening meeting of the season at the course on Friday, the Devon handler made the long journey back to Suffolk a worthwhile one after matching that tally through the Due Diligence gelding and Just A Spark. Both winners were returned at 12/1.

Although stopping short of predicting the victories of both horses Millman admitted that hoped he wouldn’t be leaving the course empty handed. Millman said: “When I filled up with diesel this morning I hoped I would get some money back as it is a long way to come. “It is lovely coming up here and having winners at headquarters. It is very satisfying.” Without a win to his name since posting a clear-cut success at Ffos Las just under a year ago Able Kane set the record straight when scoring by two lengths to give Ben Curtis his second winner on the card. Millman said of the successful six year old: “He is a good old horse. He had the tongue tie on today and we put the blinkers back on. “He had a hard race a Goodwood and it just took a while to get him sweet again but he has always been a nice horse.” Reverting back to bay coloured horses has proven a winning formula for the Next Ones A Grey Partnership who watched on with delight after Just A Spark secured her fourth victory this year in the Newmarket Racecourses Supporting Racing Staff Week Handicap. Having rattled up a hat-trick of wins on the all-weather between February and April the daughter of Bungle Inthejungle got the ball rolling for both Millman and Curtis when prevailing by three-quarters of a length in the six-furlong contest. Simon Brown, syndicate member, said: “We had another horse which was a bay filly but then Sally (Langridge) wanted a grey horse as the next one we owned so that is where the syndicate name came from. “We got a grey filly called Greycious Girl but she wasn’t very good so we went back to having another bay! On the successful three year old he added: “That was a good performance by Just A Spark. She got bumped about a bit last time at Salisbury and we were looking for a quieter race for her. We were really pleased with that display.”

Empire Of Light after winning at Newmarket