Newmarket Review: Red-hot Jane Chapple-Hyam strikes again at Cambridgeshire meeting

A review of the rest of Thursday's action from Newmarket on day one of the Cambridgeshire meeting.

Netherstream lands opener for in-form Chapple-Hyam Jane Chapple-Hyam continued her recent run of good form after Netherstream struck gold at the third time of asking with a ready success in the Plantation Stud British EBF Maiden Stakes at Newmarket. Having finished third behind ante-post Betfred 2000 Guineas favourite Desert Castle on his debut on the July Course, the son of Pinatubo ran another solid race in defeat in fifth at Sandown Park on his second start 27 days ago. In a race few truly got into, the 3/1 chance sat just off the early pace in the mile prize, which was claimed 12 months ago by subsequent Grand Prix de Paris winner Maltese Cross, before striding to the front in the hands of David Egain inside the final two furlongs. Once in the lead, there was to be no stopping the Peter Harris-owned colt, who galloped on strongly to score by a length and a half to give Chapple-Hyam her fourth winner since Saturday. Chapple-Hyam said: “I had the experience and race fitness on my side, but I’m happy that he has gone and done it. He has been a nice colt all year. “I think at Sandown Park he just got stuck behind a wall of horses and today we had him in the right position. “He is a lovely horse and this trip is better. Although Sandown is a stiff finish he had that wall of horses in front of him, but that is the way it sometimes goes. “He has always been one of the most forward and he has done that well.”

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Zooming shows her speed Zooming finally lived up to her name when motoring home fastest of them all in the British Stallion Studs EBF Premier Fillies’ Handicap. Since breaking her maiden at the track in November, the daughter of Mohaather has failed to feature in four starts this season, including on her debut in the Dubai Duty Free Stakes, better known as the Fred Darling, and the Sandringham at Royal Ascot. However, the William Haggas-trained filly bounced back to form in the six furlong contest under Tom Marquand when coming with a powerful run close to the far side rail before prevailing by a neck from Eternal Sunshine. Haggas said of the 22/1 winner: “It has taken us six months to work out what distance she wants. She looks fast, but she hasn’t been fast. She has won today, which was a bit of a surprise, but we are delighted. “She won her maiden her last year and finished fifth in the Fred Darling and got given a mark of ninety six then that was game over. “We tried her in the Sandringham and over seven at Doncaster the other day, where she ran a bit better, but she has done well today as she doesn’t know how to sprint yet, but I think that will be her game.” And a return to the Rowley Mile could beckon for Zooming on her next start with Classic-winning handler Haggas identifying the Listed Modern Games British EBF Boadicea Stakes on October 9 as a possible target. He added: “She might have a go at the Boadicea in two weeks time, but we will see. She will be around next year. If we keep her we will be wanting to go up in grade, whether she is quite good enough I’m not sure as she has only won by a neck. “It wasn’t a breathless victory, but a victory and that is what matters.”

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Harry leaves it late under Moore Harry Knows will head to the sales on the back of a victory after finishing with a flourish to claim victory in the Federation Of Bloodstock Agents Nursery Handicap. Arriving on the back of a solid third in the Listed British Stallion Studs EBF Ripon Champion Two Yrs Old Trophy Stakes, the Mehmas gelded made the most of a drop back in class under Ryan Moore. Victory looked to be going the way of Black Velvet Boy, who had pressed the pace for much of the five furlong test, however with one final swoop the 13/2 chance, who was one of two runners in the race for Hughes alongside eventual third Lazurite, got up to win by a neck. Hughes said: “He is a rock solid, hardy street fighter, and she was a bit raw on her first handicap, but she probably has a bit more talent. It is racing at the end of the day and they have got to know their job. “William (Buick) said when she hit the ridge he lost her and he couldn’t regain momentum, especially here. She is a good filly, but he is as tough as old boots and has never run a bad race. “He has been going since the first meeting at Newbury, and he has been a bit unlucky a few times. Over five furlongs you can’t get there too soon on him. “There are no real races for horses like him so I said to the owners you might as well try a Listed race and he was a short head away from finishing second. The owners have had a great run with him as a forty thousand pound yearling. “He will go to the sales now as we have got a good old tune out of him.”