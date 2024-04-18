Newmarket review on bet365 Craven day including free video replays

A review of the action from the final day of the bet365 Craven meeting at Newmarket where Washington Heights won the Abernant.

Heady Heights for Ryan Washington Heights landed a shock 33/1 success in the Group 3 Connaught Access Flooring Abernant Stakes at Newmarket on Thursday. Trainer Kevin Ryan was continuing an excellent record in the race having won it four times between 2014 and 2018, this four-year-old kicking on from a wide-margin success in Sweden when he was last seen. Quickly away under Tom Eaves, he made all as nothing came from off the pace to challenge him, Mill Stream finishing second with the running-on Spycatcher third.

Appleby lands Wood Ditton Conquest

First Conquest (right) wins the Wood Ditton

Charlie Appleby's First Conquest (4/1) held on from the fast-finishing Lead Artist to win the bet365 Wood Ditton Maiden Stakes by a whisker. The unraced field showed their inexperience beforehand as Dancing Away lived up to her name by getting loose and she was withdrawn, while the loading process took an age. First Conquest behaved like a lamb, though, and William Buick controlled things on him from the front end, only for the penny to drop with Lead Artist for the Gosdens late on. First Conquest had his head down on the finishing line to hold on by a nose, with Earl Of Rochester back in third.

As a gelding this year’s Wood Ditton winner does not have Classic aspirations, with Appleby eyeing a more low-key campaign. He said: “He’s been schooled up there at home and is from a family we have known. He worked with a nicer horse that ran well earlier in the week as well so we were confident, barring greenness. He hit the lids and was very professional throughout. “At the moment I hope he will be a nice, progressive handicapper and stepping up in trip in time he can be a proper mile-and-a-quarter type of horse. “The thing about the Wood Ditton is years ago when you’d win it you would have to throw them in at the deep end, but now with the change of the programme we can give these horses a chance and let them develop in their own manner.”

Wonder wins in style for Ward

Woodhay Wonder wins at Newmarket

Woodhay Wonder (17/2) landed the opening bet365 Handicap over six furlongs for three-year-olds under Tom Marquand. Tom Ward's filly began where she finished off last season with victory, adding to her two Newmarket wins on the July Course and Rowley Mile course on her final two starts as a juvenile. She came home three-quarters-of-a-length in front of Trefor, with Dapper Valley third and Chief Mankato fourth.

