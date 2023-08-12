Newmarket review: Fallen Angel impressive in Group 3 Sweet Solera Stakes at Newmarket

A review of the action from Newmarket on Saturday where Fallen Angel was a really impressive winner of the feature race.

Angel delight in Sweet Solera Karl Burke's Fallen Angel ran out a deeply impressive winner of the Group 3 Molson Coors Sweet Solera Stakes at Newmarket on Saturday. The daughter of Too Darn Hot was always travelling well towards the front end under Danny Tudhope and she fairly sprinted away from her rivals in the closing stages to win by a commanding three lengths. She finished a place ahead of Soprano last time at Sandown and it was the same finishing order here, although the winner doubled the distance between the pair. Les Bleus ran on for third with Roger Varian's Jabaara fourth.

