Last Empire wins under Danny Tudhope
Tudhope: Won aboard Fallen Angel

Newmarket review: Fallen Angel impressive in Group 3 Sweet Solera Stakes at Newmarket

By Sporting Life
16:45 · SAT August 12, 2023

A review of the action from Newmarket on Saturday where Fallen Angel was a really impressive winner of the feature race.

Angel delight in Sweet Solera

Karl Burke's Fallen Angel ran out a deeply impressive winner of the Group 3 Molson Coors Sweet Solera Stakes at Newmarket on Saturday.

The daughter of Too Darn Hot was always travelling well towards the front end under Danny Tudhope and she fairly sprinted away from her rivals in the closing stages to win by a commanding three lengths.

She finished a place ahead of Soprano last time at Sandown and it was the same finishing order here, although the winner doubled the distance between the pair.

Les Bleus ran on for third with Roger Varian's Jabaara fourth.

Tudhope said: “She stays that trip well and wants a mile now – she may even get 10 furlongs in time.

“She was very impressive today and the further she went, the better she was.

“She is a classy filly and handles all types of ground, as she has proven. She also has a great mind on her which is the best thing. She tries and is game – a very likeable filly.

“I don’t know where she will go next but I am sure she will have all the right entries and her future looks very bright.

“The team at Clipper Logistics (winning owners) of Steve Parkin and Joe Foley are doing better every year and getting better horses. They deserve to get nice horses and winners. Hopefully, there is more to come.

“I thought the most impressive thing about her win today was powered clear up the hill. She is taking her racing well and a credit to Karl and all the team. They are having a great year.”

