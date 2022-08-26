Newmarket review: Classic victory

Graham Clark rounds up the afternoon's action from Newmarket as Classic impressed for Richard Hannon.
Richard Hannon described Classic as “very talented” following his victory in the Best Bet With Jenningsbet British EBF Novice Stakes at Newmarket today - then revealed there is a “fair chance” he will have his ability tested at Group Two level on his next start.
Having saddled Razzle Dazzle to glory in the seven furlong contest 12 months ago the Lambourn handler repeated the feat with the son of Dubawi, who put an odds-on defeat at Goodwood behind him to strike gold at the third time of asking.
Keen to avoid a repeat of his last time out reversal, the 4/9 favourite was allowed to dictate matters out in front under regular rider Pat Dobbs before crossing the line three and a quarter lengths clear of debutant Obelix.
Following the race Hannon earmarked the Group Two Coral Champagne Stakes at Doncaster on September 10th for Classic, who also holds entries at the same level in the Juddmonte Royal Lodge Stakes and a Group One entry in the Darley Dewhurst Stakes, both of which are staged at Newmarket’s Rowley Mile.
Hannon said: “He has travelled well every day but we let him roll today. He still has signs of immaturity there but he is a very talented horse. He is out of Dubawi and by a mare (Date With Destiny) that Julie (Wood, owner) owned.
“We just didn’t want to have any excuses today. To me last time he looked the best horse in the race the last day but he didn’t win it. We slightly let the others into the race last time and we didn’t want to do that today. He won well. I’m not questioning his enthusiasm but he still looked green.
“It wouldn’t surprise me if we see him turn up at the top level especially on soft ground. We will speak to Julie but she is never afraid of taking on these big races.
“I’d say there is a fair chance we go to the Champagne at Doncaster next.”
Meanwhile former England and Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes had to settle for fourth with Box To Box, who he owns with a group of friends, in the feature Bet Online With jenningsbet.com Handicap, which was won by the George Baker-trained Cemhaan.
Scholes said: “We weren’t sure about the trip and he does like firm ground so it was a bit of a learning curve but he still ran alright and still gave us a bit of a run for our money. We are still pleased and there will be better days for him.
“He has done great for us this season as he has won three times for us and you can’t ask for much more so we are very pleased.”
Although out of luck with Box To Box, Scholes hoped that his former club would fare better when tackling Southampton at St Mary’s Stadium in the Premier League tomorrow.
He added: “I’m on route to St Mary’s to cover the Manchester United game tomorrow. I’ve no idea what the score will be but hopefully United will get a better result than that today!"
Connections of the Ralph Beckett-trained Lose Yourself are looking forward to taking aim at bigger targets before the season is out following her impressive two and a quarter length debut success in the Jenningsbet Fillies’ Novice Stakes.
Alex Elliott, owner's representative, said of the 11/2 winner: “We bought about 15 yearlings all with three year old pedigrees and they have just started running.
“Ralph was very happy to run here today and he knows these Lope De Vega’s better than anyone.
“Rossa said she just arrived there and didn’t really know what to do but she won very easy and he had a smile on his face.
“She will go a mile and potentially a mile and quarter as well. She has got a nice turn of foot though. Ralph thought she would like the ground and he was right.
“That was only her first day at school but now we can think of something bigger towards the end of the season.”
Trainer Pam Sly admitted she was doing “handstands” when she saw soft in the going description following a deluge of rain at the Cambridgeshire track yesterday and Astral Beau took full advantage to get her career back on track with a game success in the Jenningsbet Fillies’ Handicap.
Without a win to her name since springing a 50/1 surprise on her debut at Leicester in April, the Brazen Beau filly got the better of a late tussle with Light Lily to score by a head.
Sly, who owns her with son Michael, grandson Will and granddaughter Lucy, said: “The ground is important to her. I was doing handstands last night when I saw the ground.
“I don’t think the cheekpieces were the difference, it was simply the ground and Shane (Kelly) thought that as well. It was on the soft side when she won at Leicester.
“The mile was too far last time hence why we came back to seven furlongs.”
Apprentice jockey Adam Farragher celebrated a winner on his return to the saddle following a five month spell on the sidelines after steering the ultra consistent Thunder Legend to glory in the concluding Betting Is Better With Jenningsbet Handicap.
The 22 year old, who has been out of action since March after shattering his navicular bone in his left foot, was back among the winners on just his third ride back when galvinisng the William Haggas-trained 13-8 chance to glory by five and a half lengths.
Farragher said: “It is definitely a relief more than anything.
"I shattered my foot two days before the Lincoln and didn’t think I would be out as long as I was but it was basically just a complicated injury but we are back now.
“I’m very fortunate that I have a fantastic boss behind me and to come and give me the support of riding two short priced ones it gives you a lot of confidence.
“I’ve done plenty of rehab. A big thanks go to the team at Peter O’ Sullevan house as I probably wasn’t the best patient at times.
"I was up there every day and it has done me a purpose and it was a big help.”
