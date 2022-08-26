Newmarket review: Classic victory

Graham Clark rounds up the afternoon's action from Newmarket as Classic impressed for Richard Hannon.

Classic impresses at HQ Richard Hannon described Classic as “very talented” following his victory in the Best Bet With Jenningsbet British EBF Novice Stakes at Newmarket today - then revealed there is a “fair chance” he will have his ability tested at Group Two level on his next start. Having saddled Razzle Dazzle to glory in the seven furlong contest 12 months ago the Lambourn handler repeated the feat with the son of Dubawi, who put an odds-on defeat at Goodwood behind him to strike gold at the third time of asking. Keen to avoid a repeat of his last time out reversal, the 4/9 favourite was allowed to dictate matters out in front under regular rider Pat Dobbs before crossing the line three and a quarter lengths clear of debutant Obelix. Following the race Hannon earmarked the Group Two Coral Champagne Stakes at Doncaster on September 10th for Classic, who also holds entries at the same level in the Juddmonte Royal Lodge Stakes and a Group One entry in the Darley Dewhurst Stakes, both of which are staged at Newmarket’s Rowley Mile. Hannon said: “He has travelled well every day but we let him roll today. He still has signs of immaturity there but he is a very talented horse. He is out of Dubawi and by a mare (Date With Destiny) that Julie (Wood, owner) owned. “We just didn’t want to have any excuses today. To me last time he looked the best horse in the race the last day but he didn’t win it. We slightly let the others into the race last time and we didn’t want to do that today. He won well. I’m not questioning his enthusiasm but he still looked green. “It wouldn’t surprise me if we see him turn up at the top level especially on soft ground. We will speak to Julie but she is never afraid of taking on these big races. “I’d say there is a fair chance we go to the Champagne at Doncaster next.”

Scholes at Newmarket for Box To Box Meanwhile former England and Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes had to settle for fourth with Box To Box, who he owns with a group of friends, in the feature Bet Online With jenningsbet.com Handicap, which was won by the George Baker-trained Cemhaan. Scholes said: “We weren’t sure about the trip and he does like firm ground so it was a bit of a learning curve but he still ran alright and still gave us a bit of a run for our money. We are still pleased and there will be better days for him. “He has done great for us this season as he has won three times for us and you can’t ask for much more so we are very pleased.” Although out of luck with Box To Box, Scholes hoped that his former club would fare better when tackling Southampton at St Mary’s Stadium in the Premier League tomorrow. He added: “I’m on route to St Mary’s to cover the Manchester United game tomorrow. I’ve no idea what the score will be but hopefully United will get a better result than that today!" Connections of the Ralph Beckett-trained Lose Yourself are looking forward to taking aim at bigger targets before the season is out following her impressive two and a quarter length debut success in the Jenningsbet Fillies’ Novice Stakes. Alex Elliott, owner's representative, said of the 11/2 winner: “We bought about 15 yearlings all with three year old pedigrees and they have just started running. “Ralph was very happy to run here today and he knows these Lope De Vega’s better than anyone. “Rossa said she just arrived there and didn’t really know what to do but she won very easy and he had a smile on his face. “She will go a mile and potentially a mile and quarter as well. She has got a nice turn of foot though. Ralph thought she would like the ground and he was right. “That was only her first day at school but now we can think of something bigger towards the end of the season.”

