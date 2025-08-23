Newmarket review as Sioux Perfect wins £100,000 Tattersalls Somerville Auction Stakes

William Cox secured the biggest pay day of his career in the saddle after the first time blinkers ‘worked the oracle’ on Sioux Nation in the £100,000 Tattersalls Somerville Auction Stakes at Newmarket.

Arriving on the back of five successive defeats the Archie Watson-trained two-year-old was sent off as a relatively unfancied 33/1 chance to strike gold in the six furlong contest, which was worth more than £60,000 to the winner.

Making a swift exit from stall 10 the daughter of Sioux Nation, who finished second on her previous start at Ripon, was soon into stride and up with the pace on the far side of the track alongside favourite Sands Of Spain.

As the field bounded on down towards the final furlong it was at that point that Cox sent his mount past Sands Of Spain into an advantage that she would hold on all the way until the line.

Although Court Alert finished with a flourish he could not quite get on terms with Sioux Nation, who did more than enough to score by a length from the Eve Johnson Houghton-trained runner.

Cox said: “She bunny hopped a bit out of the gates, which she did last time, but drawn in the middle on a straight track I was able to let her roll into her own stride.

“Watching the previous races, and being out on the track, it seemed to be such an advantage to be over on that far rail and that is why I just let her go across.

“When we were in split groups I had an easy time out in front. I know we were getting weight from Sands Of Spain, but on ratings we had a good bit to find with him.

“She had those first time blinkers on, but she really did grit her teeth and put the race to bed nicely.

“I rode her last time up at Ripon and she was second to a horse called A’Ali G of Charlie Clover’s. She went to go and win the race, but I felt she didn’t give me her all.

“I said that to Archie and he isn’t afraid and if there is a doubt he wants the best out of the horse and he stuck the blinkers on for the first time today and they have clearly paid off.

“She went off at 33-1 so it was a pleasant surprise. Coming here today prizemoney went down to tenth so you could pick up a good bit of prizemoney, even if you didn’t win, just for finishing in one of those places.

"Although she was a maiden coming into today she had those good few runs under her belt and a lot of these only had one run.

"I thought that experience would help massively as well and those first time blinkers have worked the oracle.

"It would be my biggest payday and it is nice to do it on a Saturday at Newmarket with a big crowd.”