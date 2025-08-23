Newmarket review as Sioux Perfect wins £100,000 Tattersalls Somerville Auction Stakes

A review of Saturday's action from Newmarket as Sioux Perfect wins the £100,000 Tattersalls Somerville Auction Stakes.
William Cox secured the biggest pay day of his career in the saddle after the first time blinkers ‘worked the oracle’ on Sioux Nation in the £100,000 Tattersalls Somerville Auction Stakes at Newmarket.
Arriving on the back of five successive defeats the Archie Watson-trained two-year-old was sent off as a relatively unfancied 33/1 chance to strike gold in the six furlong contest, which was worth more than £60,000 to the winner.
Making a swift exit from stall 10 the daughter of Sioux Nation, who finished second on her previous start at Ripon, was soon into stride and up with the pace on the far side of the track alongside favourite Sands Of Spain.
As the field bounded on down towards the final furlong it was at that point that Cox sent his mount past Sands Of Spain into an advantage that she would hold on all the way until the line.
Although Court Alert finished with a flourish he could not quite get on terms with Sioux Nation, who did more than enough to score by a length from the Eve Johnson Houghton-trained runner.
Cox said: “She bunny hopped a bit out of the gates, which she did last time, but drawn in the middle on a straight track I was able to let her roll into her own stride.
“Watching the previous races, and being out on the track, it seemed to be such an advantage to be over on that far rail and that is why I just let her go across.
“When we were in split groups I had an easy time out in front. I know we were getting weight from Sands Of Spain, but on ratings we had a good bit to find with him.
“She had those first time blinkers on, but she really did grit her teeth and put the race to bed nicely.
“I rode her last time up at Ripon and she was second to a horse called A’Ali G of Charlie Clover’s. She went to go and win the race, but I felt she didn’t give me her all.
“I said that to Archie and he isn’t afraid and if there is a doubt he wants the best out of the horse and he stuck the blinkers on for the first time today and they have clearly paid off.
“She went off at 33-1 so it was a pleasant surprise. Coming here today prizemoney went down to tenth so you could pick up a good bit of prizemoney, even if you didn’t win, just for finishing in one of those places.
"Although she was a maiden coming into today she had those good few runs under her belt and a lot of these only had one run.
"I thought that experience would help massively as well and those first time blinkers have worked the oracle.
"It would be my biggest payday and it is nice to do it on a Saturday at Newmarket with a big crowd.”
Words Of Truth put himself in contention for a tilt at next month’s Dubai Duty Free Mill Reef Stakes after continuing his progression with a smart display in the JenningsBet British EBF Novice Stakes.
Despite being burdened with a penalty following his last time out success at Ascot the gelded son of Lope de Vega had no issue conceding weight all around in the six furlong test.
Always to the fore of matters in the hands of Dougie Costello the 8-13 favourite quickened up once striding on around a furlong from home once asked more serious questions.
Maintaining a good gallop all the way to the line the odds-on favourite eventually passed the post with two and a quarter lengths to spare over debutant Watcha Snoop.
Appleby said: “He is a horse that has obviously got a page to him. The dam (Beyond Reason) has been unlucky as she has produced two potentially smart horses that have unfortunately not fulfilled their career, which hopefully this horse can pick the reins up a bit.
“He was very colty the first day at Newbury and you know me they only have to be showing their hands once (for them to be gelded) as I like them to be a racehorse and that is what it (gelding operation) has done.
“Will (Buick) was impressed with him at Ascot and in the way that he did it. We came up here with plenty of confidence, even with the penalty, as his homework has been good and he has been with all the right horses.
“He has always shown an engine, but on that first start we just felt we weren’t going to progress unless we gelded him.
And following the race Appleby earmarked the six furlong Group Two prize at Newbury on September 20th as the next port of call for Words Of Truth ahead of a potential winter out in Dubai.
He added: “I hadn’t put too many firm plans in play, but he is ready to step up in grade now.
“We will stick to six furlongs and he will probably go to the Mill Reef if the ground is a sound surface.
“He could be the type that heads to Dubai and goes for that three-year-old sprinting division.”
Joanna Mason wasted no time in getting off the mark at the July Course when making her first ride at the track a triumphant one aboard Folkene, who hit the ground running on her debut for Roger Fell in the JenningsBet Fillies’ Handicap.
Picked up for 23,000 out of the yard of Gael Lemer the daughter of Goken looked like money well spent in the seven furlong contest when leaving her rivals toiling in behind on route to securing a three and a quarter length success.
Mason said: “I’ve never been here before, but It is a lovely track. When I walked in there was a lovely atmosphere, but I got a bit lost coming in.
"I went out for a walk of the track to test the going so I got myself familiarised.
And on the 9/1 winner she added: “She came from France so she was a little bit of an unknown on form, but they said she had been going well at home. I was told to ride it as you find it which are the best instructions to have.
“I was a little bit outpaced early on her, but I just went for that clear run up the rail. I probably won too easily, but I said you would rather win by three and a quarter lengths rather than lose by that distance.”
